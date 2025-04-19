India`s Silent Epidemic: The Alarming Rise of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease

Simple lifestyle tips to keep your liver healthy: eat well, stay active, avoid alcohol and toxins.

NAFLD: New Insights

Tips for Maintaining a Healthy Liver

Eat a balanced diet: Focus on fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins; limit processed foods and added sugars.

Exercise regularly: Stay active to maintain a healthy weight and reduce the risk of fatty liver.

Limit alcohol intake: Avoid excessive alcohol consumption, which can damage liver cells over time.

Quit tobacco: Steer clear of smoking and other harmful substances.

Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water to help the liver function properly.

Manage stress: Practice stress-reduction techniques like mindfulness or meditation.

Get enough sleep: Ensure adequate rest to allow the liver to repair and regenerate.

Regular health check-ups: Schedule liver function tests to detect any issues early.

