India's Silent Epidemic: The Alarming Rise of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease

by Colleen Fleiss on Apr 19 2025 2:09 PM

Simple lifestyle tips to keep your liver healthy: eat well, stay active, avoid alcohol and toxins.

On World Liver Day 2025, observed annually on April 19, healthcare professionals across India are drawing attention to the alarming rise of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and the importance of preventive care. This year’s theme, “Food is Medicine,” focuses on the power of nutrition in protecting liver health and curbing the spread of liver-related diseases.

NAFLD: New Insights

NAFLD (1 Trusted Source
Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease - Symptoms and causes

Go to source), once considered rare in non-drinkers, is now among the most prevalent liver conditions in India. Experts warn that this silent disease is increasingly affecting young adults and even children, largely due to lifestyle changes, poor dietary habits, physical inactivity, and rising obesity and diabetes rates. Unlike liver diseases caused by alcohol consumption, NAFLD develops in individuals who may have never consumed alcohol, making it a hidden threat that often goes unnoticed until advanced stages.

Dr. Siddhesh Rane, a leading Gastroenterologist at Apex Group of Hospitals, Mumbai, stressed the urgency of early detection and lifestyle changes. “Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease is becoming a major public health issue in India. It often develops without symptoms and may progress to serious liver damage, including cirrhosis and liver failure. The key to tackling this disease lies in prevention, awareness, and early intervention,” he stated.

The liver, a vital organ responsible for over 500 functions including detoxification, digestion, and immune regulation, often suffers silently. Because liver diseases are typically asymptomatic in the early stages, many patients only seek treatment when significant damage has occurred. World Liver Day is a timely reminder of the need to take proactive steps toward liver health.

Tips for Maintaining a Healthy Liver

  • Eat a balanced diet: Focus on fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins; limit processed foods and added sugars.
  • Exercise regularly: Stay active to maintain a healthy weight and reduce the risk of fatty liver.
  • Limit alcohol intake: Avoid excessive alcohol consumption, which can damage liver cells over time.
  • Quit tobacco: Steer clear of smoking and other harmful substances.
  • Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water to help the liver function properly.
  • Manage stress: Practice stress-reduction techniques like mindfulness or meditation.
  • Get enough sleep: Ensure adequate rest to allow the liver to repair and regenerate.
  • Regular health check-ups: Schedule liver function tests to detect any issues early.
The national campaign encourages individuals to embrace healthier lifestyles. Dr. Rane emphasized the role of diet, saying, “A balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins, along with limiting sugar, processed foods, and saturated fats, can significantly reduce the risk of NAFLD. Combined with regular exercise, good sleep hygiene, stress management, and avoiding harmful substances like alcohol and tobacco, these measures form a powerful defense against liver disease.”

As India grapples with a growing burden of lifestyle-related disorders, World Liver Day 2025 serves as a wake-up call. The message is clear: preventive healthcare begins in the kitchen. Through increased awareness, timely screenings, and dietary mindfulness, the country can stem the tide of NAFLD and ensure a healthier future for its population.

Reference:
  1. Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease - Symptoms and causes - (https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/nonalcoholic-fatty-liver-disease/symptoms-causes/syc-20354567)

