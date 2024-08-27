The fatal new strain of Mpox clade I, often known as monkeypox, initially emerged in Central Africa and has since spread across the continent and beyond, posing a severe threat to global public health. The virus, which was previously confined to remote locations of the African continent, is now making its way towards India as Pakistan has reported the first case of monkeypox. Can India withstand one more deadly pandemic? The question that remains unanswered.
Mpox is highly contagious and can be transmitted through close human contact, especially during intimacy or through body fluids. This includes physical acts such as touching, kissing, hugging, or even sharing utensils or clothes with an infected individual.
Healthcare providers warn that the virus can spread through contact with contaminated objects such as towels, beds, or surfaces. It is important to be cautious around infected individuals or anyone who has recently traveled, particularly to African countries.
World Health Organization (WHO) announced a global health emergency due to the rapid spread of malaria in 13 African nations, including the Congo, where there have been documented cases of 14,000 and 524 deaths.
Monkeypox Effect on BrainMpox can impact brain functions, and headaches are just one symptom of this. The virus can cause inflammation in brain tissues, potentially leading to more severe conditions such as encephalitis. Monitoring patients closely, especially those showing neurological symptoms, is crucial to ensure timely intervention(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Mpox
Go to source).
The neurological impact of Mpox highlights the need for a multidisciplinary approach to managing the disease. Experts recommend a multi-faceted strategy to prevent the spread of Mpox in India, including public awareness campaigns, vaccination drives, and strengthening healthcare infrastructure.
Public awareness campaigns and preparedness are essential to prevent Mpox from becoming a widespread epidemic. The
Facts About MpoxPreviously referred to as monkeypox, Mpox is an infectious disease brought on by the monkeypox virus (MPXV), which belongs to the Orthopoxvirus genus.
This virus belongs to two genetic clades: Clade I and II. The illness mainly spreads by direct contact with infected people, animals, or contaminated objects. Symptoms include severe rashes, fever, and enlarged lymph nodes.
The virus was originally discovered in 1958 in Danish research monkeys and the first case of humans was documented in Congo in 1970. Following smallpox's elimination in 1980, Mpox started to emerge in Central, Eastern and Western Africa.
Reference:
