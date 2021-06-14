India's New Project to Fight Against COVID-19

‘India begins 'Extension of Hospitals' project to improve infrastructure in fight against COVID-19.’

Project 'Extension Hospitals' invites private sector companies, donor organizations, and individuals to support the initiative along with various other projects of national importance.Firstly, the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) office identifies close to 50 hospitals in states where the highest number of COVID-19 cases are reported to start a 100-bedded extension facility in 3-weeks' time called MediCAB hospitals developed by Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M).They are also designed with a dedicated zone of Intensive Care Units (ICUs) to accommodate various life-support equipment and medical devices with durability of around 25 years can be shifted in the future for any disaster response in less than a week.The first batch of 100 bedded hospitals is being commissioned at Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh); Amravati, Pune, and Jalna (Maharashtra); Mohali (Punjab), and a 20-bed hospital at Raipur (Chhattisgarh). Bengaluru (Karnataka) will have one each of 20, 50, and 100-beds in the first phase.The Office of PSA also collaborated with Tata Projects Ltd to deploy modular hospitals at multiple sites in Punjab and Chhattisgarh initiated work on 48 bedded modular hospitals in Gurdaspur and Faridkot (Punjab).Expansion of ICU at multiple hospitals in Chhattisgarh including Raipur, Jashpur, Bemetara, Kanker, and Gaurella is also underway.Source: Medindia