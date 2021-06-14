by Jayashree on  June 14, 2021 at 10:51 PM Coronavirus News
India's New Project to Fight Against COVID-19
As COVID-19 cases surged in different parts of the country, infrastructure in hospitals is under immense pressure needs innovative modular hospitals to relieve the crisis.

Modular hospitals are an extension of hospital infrastructure and can be built adjacent to an existing hospital building.

keeping this in mind, India begins 'Extension of Hospitals' project in various states to plug a major health infrastructure gap in India's fight against COVID-19, especially in rural areas and smaller towns.


Project 'Extension Hospitals' invites private sector companies, donor organizations, and individuals to support the initiative along with various other projects of national importance.

Firstly, the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) office identifies close to 50 hospitals in states where the highest number of COVID-19 cases are reported to start a 100-bedded extension facility in 3-weeks' time called MediCAB hospitals developed by Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M).

They are also designed with a dedicated zone of Intensive Care Units (ICUs) to accommodate various life-support equipment and medical devices with durability of around 25 years can be shifted in the future for any disaster response in less than a week.

The first batch of 100 bedded hospitals is being commissioned at Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh); Amravati, Pune, and Jalna (Maharashtra); Mohali (Punjab), and a 20-bed hospital at Raipur (Chhattisgarh). Bengaluru (Karnataka) will have one each of 20, 50, and 100-beds in the first phase.

The Office of PSA also collaborated with Tata Projects Ltd to deploy modular hospitals at multiple sites in Punjab and Chhattisgarh initiated work on 48 bedded modular hospitals in Gurdaspur and Faridkot (Punjab).

Expansion of ICU at multiple hospitals in Chhattisgarh including Raipur, Jashpur, Bemetara, Kanker, and Gaurella is also underway.



Source: Medindia

