India`s New Health Push: `Oil and Sugar Boards` Go Nationwide

FSSAI and ICMR-NIN advise daily limits of 27–30g fat, 25g sugar for adults, and 20g sugar for children to stay healthy.



‘Government offices & public institutions in #India will now display 'Oil & Sugar Boards' to boost public health awareness! This initiative follows the CBSE's earlier directive for schools to set up "sugar boards," aiming to educate about the risks of excessive sugar. #HealthyIndia #EatRightIndia’

Expanding India's Sugar Awareness Campaign

'Sugar Boards' in Schools



Promoting Healthier Choices: A 'Model Healthy Meal' for Public Canteens

A Nation at Risk

According to NFHS-5 (2019–21), over one in five urban Indian adults is overweight or obese.

A 2025 Lancet Global Burden of Disease study estimates that the number of overweight and obese adults in India will rise from 180 million in 2021 to nearly 449 million by 2050, making India the second-highest global contributor to obesity.

Obesity not only raises the risk of diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, and certain cancers, but also affects mental health, mobility, and economic productivity.

In a nationwide push for healthier living, the—be prominently displayed across all government offices and public institutions, including ministries, hospitals, railway stations, and airports.This initiative follows the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) May directive requiring all affiliated schools toNow, the campaign expands to adults, marking a significant step toward tackling the growing burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like obesity, diabetes, and heart disease.The boards, developed by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research - National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR-NIN), list the hidden sugar and fat content in commonly consumed foods like samosas, kachoris, pizzas, banana chips, soft drinks, and chocolate pastries.In a post on X (formerly Twitter), FSSAI stated: "Inspired by Hon'ble PM @narendramodi's vision for a healthier India! @MoHFW_INDIA has launched an innovative behavioral change strategy—widespread promotion of Sugar and Oil Boards. These boards are vital in helping everyone make informed choices. #StopObesity #EatRightIndia."The Union Health Ministry, which spearheaded the initiative, has requested FSSAI and ICMR-NIN to also recommend aSome ministries, including the Health Ministry at Nirman Bhavan, have already begun displaying these boards in office canteens. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh, also issued an official memorandum confirming compliance with the Ministry’s June 21 directive.“This initiative aligns with the National Programme for Prevention and Control of NCDs and supports the Hon’ble PM’s call to adopt healthier lifestyles under the Fit India Movement,” AIIMS Rishikesh noted.While the initiative remains voluntary, uptake has been swift. The Chandigarh airport is among the early adopters.On World Food Safety Day, Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda announced the launch of these boards, calling them “powerful visual advocacy tools” that present clear, relatable data on unhealthy ingredients hidden in everyday diets.Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava urged all government ministries and departments to display the boards. She also recommended printing health messages on official stationery and implementing workplace wellness activities—such as offering nutritious foods, limiting sugary drinks, encouraging use of stairs, and organizing short exercise breaks.The ICMR-NIN echoed this momentum via social media: "Thanks to Hon’ble @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji's push for healthier workplaces, @MoHFW_INDIA has urged all govt offices to prominently display Sugar Boards. Sharing the Sugar Boards to display in offices. Tag us in your stories/posts."Health experts have praised the move. Dr. Arun Gupta, pediatrician and convenor of Nutrition Advocacy in Public Interest (NAPi), called it a much-needed step.“Recognizing that,” he said. “But awareness alone isn’t enough—we need policy-level interventions to reduce consumption of ultra-processed foods, including warning labels, ad bans, and health taxes.”The urgency of the initiative is underscored by worrying data:In light of these trends, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has publicly urged citizens to cut oil intake by 10% and commit to regular physical exercise.As the country faces a looming NCD crisis, the oil and sugar board campaign represents a unique behavioral nudge—turning everyday spaces into health education zones.Source-Medindia