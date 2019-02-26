medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

India's ICDS Program Increases Educational Attainment

by Adeline Dorcas on  February 26, 2019 at 11:48 AM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

India's integrated child development services (ICDS) program can offer long-term schooling benefits, reports a new study.
India's ICDS Program Increases Educational Attainment
India's ICDS Program Increases Educational Attainment

India is home to an estimated 114 million children under the age of five years - the largest population of this age group in the world. Undernutrition is common; thirty percent of all children and 45 percent of adolescent girls are underweight, and 39 percent are stunted.

Numerous studies have demonstrated that undernutrition during the first two to three years of life has short-term adverse consequences related to infectious diseases and child mortality and long-term impacts including poorer health, educational, and labor market outcomes.

In 1975, the Government of India introduced the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) program, the largest mother and child welfare program in the world, to provide supplementary nutrition, preschool education, immunization, and health and nutrition education, among other health and development services. In 2015, ICDS served 102 million women and children.

Evidence of the long-term benefits of early-life interventions remains inadequate in developing countries. In a new study funded by Grand Challenges Canada through the Saving Brains project, researchers at CDDEP and the University of Pennsylvania evaluated the long-term impact of ICDS on schooling attainment of adolescents and adults in India.

The research team led by CDDEP Senior Fellow Arindam Nandi reviewed the National Family Health Survey 2005-2006, a nationally representative, cross-sectional survey, to obtain data on socioeconomic status and educational attainment for the members of 109,041 households. The researchers then combined novel information on the year an ICDS center opened in each village or city ward with birth year and migration status of each individual to determine whether an individual was exposed to the ICDS program during the first 3 years of life.

The research team found that men aged 15 to 54 years and women aged 15 to 49 years who were fully exposed to a local ICDS center during the first three years of life completed 0.1-0.3 more grades of schooling than those who were not exposed. The effect was stronger among women than men.

"Considering the high levels of child undernutrition in India, ICDS is one of the most important nutrition programs in the world both in terms of scope and coverage. This is the first national study to show that the program can bring substantial long-term schooling benefits," said Nandi.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Recommended Reading

Nutrition Monitoring Software Can Monitor Anganwadi Staff's Work

Integrated Child Development Services-Common Application Software (ICDS-CAS), a nutrition monitoring software introduced for the 'Poshan Abhiyaan' can help in monitoring Anganwadi staff's work.

Malnutrition

Malnutrition refers to imbalances in a person's intake of energy or nutrients and can occur due to an excess consumption of nutrients or a lack of nutrients.

Poshan Abhiyaan Does More To Eradicate Malnutrition In India: UNICECF

Poshan Abhiyaan, that focuses on reducing stunting, under-nutrition and anemia in women and adolescents through direct cash transfers, is a massive step towards eradicating malnutrition in India.

First Automated Malnutrition Screening Program Implemented for Hospitalized Kids

First automated program has been implemented to screen for malnutrition in hospitalized children, reveals a new study.

What's New on Medindia

External Beam Radiation Therapy for Prostate Cancer

Health Benefits of Mustard Oil

Healthy Snacks You Should Keep at Your Desk at Work
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive