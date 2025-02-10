India’s Growing Cancer Burden: 1.57 Million Cases Expected by 2025

Cancer cases in India have doubled since 1990! Experts warn India is emerging as the "cancer capital of the world.



‘40% of all cancer cases in India are linked to tobacco use, including lung, oral, and throat cancers. #quittobacco #cancer #medindia’

Tobacco-Related Cancers Are a Major Concern

Late diagnosis due to lack of awareness.

Limited healthcare facilities in rural areas.

High cost of treatment and inadequate insurance coverage.

Inconsistent treatment protocols across hospitals.

Prevention and Early Detection Can Save Lives

Advancements in Cancer Treatment

Robotic and organ-conserving surgeries for better recovery.

Targeted chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and biological treatments for improved effectiveness.

Advanced radiation therapies like CyberKnife and brachytherapy for precision treatment.

