About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

India’s Growing Cancer Burden: 1.57 Million Cases Expected by 2025

by Dr. Navapriya S on Feb 10 2025 1:50 PM

Cancer cases in India have doubled since 1990! Experts warn India is emerging as the "cancer capital of the world.

India’s Growing Cancer Burden: 1.57 Million Cases Expected by 2025
Cancer cases in India have doubled since 1990, with experts warning that the country is emerging as the "cancer capital of the world." By 2025, the total number of cancer patients is expected to reach 1.57 million.
According to Dr. Radheshyam Naik, Consultant Medical Oncologist, several factors are contributing to this rise, including population growth, aging, improved diagnostics, and lifestyle habits such as smoking, alcohol consumption, poor diet, obesity, and lack of exercise.


Non-Invasive Early Cancer Diagnosis Through Light-AI Innovations
Non-Invasive Early Cancer Diagnosis Through Light-AI Innovations
Innovative sensor material enables non-invasive and early cancer diagnosis by analyzing metabolites in body fluids through light AI technology.
Advertisement

Tobacco-Related Cancers Are a Major Concern

Cancers linked to tobacco use, such as lung, oral, and throat cancers, make up 40% of all cases in India. Cancer rates are slightly higher among women (105 per 100,000 people) compared to men (95 per 100,000 people).

Dr. Vinod, a Preventive Oncologist, pointed out several barriers to cancer care in India, including:
  • Late diagnosis due to lack of awareness.
  • Limited healthcare facilities in rural areas.
  • High cost of treatment and inadequate insurance coverage.
  • Inconsistent treatment protocols across hospitals.

Advertisement
Fertility Preservation: Boon or Bane for Breast Cancer Women?
Fertility Preservation: Boon or Bane for Breast Cancer Women?
Breast cancer is the most common cancer in young women. However, breast cancer recurrence does not increase in women who undergo fertility preservation (FP).

Prevention and Early Detection Can Save Lives

Doctors stress that lifestyle changes can significantly reduce cancer cases. Quitting smoking and alcohol, maintaining a healthy weight, and regular physical activity can help lower risks. Additionally, vaccination against HPV and Hepatitis B can prevent certain cancers.

Improving nutrition by eating more fruits, vegetables, and fiber while reducing processed foods, red meat, and sugary drinks is also essential.


Advertisement
Eating Mushrooms Lowers Cancer Risk
Eating Mushrooms Lowers Cancer Risk
Higher mushroom consumption is associated with a lower risk of cancer. Individuals who regularly ate mushrooms had a significantly lower risk of breast cancer.

Advancements in Cancer Treatment

Despite challenges, cancer treatment in India has improved in recent years. Some key advancements include:
  • Robotic and organ-conserving surgeries for better recovery.
  • Targeted chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and biological treatments for improved effectiveness.
  • Advanced radiation therapies like CyberKnife and brachytherapy for precision treatment.
Doctors emphasize that early detection and regular screening can significantly improve survival rates for cancers such as breast, lung, cervical, colon, and blood cancers.

India faces a growing cancer crisis, but preventive measures, early detection, and better treatment options offer hope. Experts urge the government and healthcare institutions to improve awareness, accessibility, and affordability of cancer care to reduce the burden.

For those concerned about their cancer risk, doctors recommend regular health check-ups, a healthy lifestyle, and avoiding tobacco and alcohol.

Reference:
  1. Association of Tobacco Use and Cancer Incidence in India: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis - (https://ascopubs.org/doi/10.1200/GO.24.00152)


Source-Medindia
Why Stomach Cancer Rates Are Surging in India and How to Stay Safe
Why Stomach Cancer Rates Are Surging in India and How to Stay Safe
Discover why stomach cancer cases are rising in India, common symptoms to watch for, and preventive measures to maintain better digestive health.

Recommended Readings
Latest Cancer News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional