India’s Growing Cancer Burden: 1.57 Million Cases Expected by 2025

Cancer cases in India have doubled since 1990! Experts warn India is emerging as the "cancer capital of the world.
Cancer cases in India have doubled since 1990, with experts warning that the country is emerging as the "cancer capital of the world." By 2025, the total number of cancer patients is expected to reach 1.57 million. According to Dr. Radheshyam Naik, Consultant Medical Oncologist, several factors are contributing to this rise, including population growth, aging, improved diagnostics, and lifestyle habits such as smoking, alcohol consumption, poor diet, obesity, and lack of exercise.
‘40% of all cancer cases in India are linked to tobacco use, including lung, oral, and throat cancers. #quittobacco #cancer #medindia’
Advertisement
Tobacco-Related Cancers Are a Major ConcernCancers linked to tobacco use, such as lung, oral, and throat cancers, make up 40% of all cases in India. Cancer rates are slightly higher among women (105 per 100,000 people) compared to men (95 per 100,000 people).
Dr. Vinod, a Preventive Oncologist, pointed out several barriers to cancer care in India, including:
- Late diagnosis due to lack of awareness.
- Limited healthcare facilities in rural areas.
- High cost of treatment and inadequate insurance coverage.
- Inconsistent treatment protocols across hospitals.
Advertisement
Prevention and Early Detection Can Save LivesDoctors stress that lifestyle changes can significantly reduce cancer cases. Quitting smoking and alcohol, maintaining a healthy weight, and regular physical activity can help lower risks. Additionally, vaccination against HPV and Hepatitis B can prevent certain cancers.
Improving nutrition by eating more fruits, vegetables, and fiber while reducing processed foods, red meat, and sugary drinks is also essential.
Advertisement
Advancements in Cancer TreatmentDespite challenges, cancer treatment in India has improved in recent years. Some key advancements include:
- Robotic and organ-conserving surgeries for better recovery.
- Targeted chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and biological treatments for improved effectiveness.
- Advanced radiation therapies like CyberKnife and brachytherapy for precision treatment.
India faces a growing cancer crisis, but preventive measures, early detection, and better treatment options offer hope. Experts urge the government and healthcare institutions to improve awareness, accessibility, and affordability of cancer care to reduce the burden.
For those concerned about their cancer risk, doctors recommend regular health check-ups, a healthy lifestyle, and avoiding tobacco and alcohol.
Reference:
- Association of Tobacco Use and Cancer Incidence in India: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis - (https://ascopubs.org/doi/10.1200/GO.24.00152)
Source-Medindia