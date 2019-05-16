India’s First Total Marrow Irradiation Procedure Performed Successfully

Indian doctors performed Total Marrow Irradiation (TMI) on a 35-year-old nurse who was battling for life with chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). The procedure was performed at the Apollo Proton Cancer Center (APCC) in Chennai, India.
TMI is a conditioning protocol, which is performed prior to Bone Marrow Transplant and this is the first-ever milestone in cancer treatment in India.
Dr. Preetha Reddy, Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Group said, "The Apollo Proton Cancer Center has opened new frontiers in cancer care and it is a proud moment today, just a few months after the launch, to see the APCC achieve this significant landmark with two successful cases of Total Marrow Irradiation for the first time in the country. This achievement validates our investment in the APCC in bringing this best and latest medical technology to India. We are sure that the future will see the APCC achieve many more milestones and take the battle against cancer forward not just for patients in India but also from South East Asia."
A 35-year-old nurse from Oman underwent the procedure at South East Asia's first Proton Therapy Center. She was diagnosed with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) with mixed phenotypic acute leukemia. After the diagnosis, she underwent chemotherapy 2 cycles at Oman and achieves remission and then referred to Apollo for Bone Marrow Transplant. The doctors at Apollo decided to proceed with Total Marrow Irradiation based conditioning for the transplant.
The Total marrow irradiation was successfully conducted from 18th to 20th April and it was followed by two days of chemotherapy. The patient subsequently underwent the peripheral blood stem cell transplantation on 23rd April 2019.
"The 35-year-old patient was admitted to our hospital last month and after detailed diagnosis, we decided to proceed with Total Marrow Irradiation followed by chemo and peripheral blood stem cell transplantation. The patient's brother turned out to be a full-matched donor. The patient has responded very well to the treatment and is getting ready for discharge,"
said
Dr. Jose M Easow.
"The advantages of Total Marrow Irradiation over Total Body Irradiation is that only the bone marrow is irradiated and the normal organs are spared like eyes, thyroid, heart, lungs, kidneys, ovaries, both large and small intestines. So a higher dose can be delivered to the Bone Marrow sparing the normal organs, whereby long term side effects can be minimized,"
added
Dr. Srinivas Chilukuri.
People with certain types of cancers or other diseases including leukemia, lymphoma and multiple myeloma can undergo a BMT as part of their treatment. Before the transplant, chemotherapy and/or radiation may be given to eradicate any cancer in the marrow. Traditionally, Total Body Irradiation (TBI) is part of the conditioning regimen before the bone marrow transplantation. This procedure involves providing radiation to essentially the entire body.
"The challenge in this case was to be able to deliver adequate doses of radiation to bone marrow and sparing other normal organs such as lungs, heart, bowel, kidneys, liver, eyes and oral cavity. With modern radiation technology it is now possible to deliver Total Marrow Irradiation (TMI) which spares the normal organs from radiation induced damage thereby improving survivorship without altering high survival rates of bone marrow transplantation,"
said Dr. Srinivas Chilukuri - Senior Consultant Radiation Oncology.
"TMI is an extremely time and labor-intensive procedure with gratifying possibilities and will provide hope to patients towards a better life free of major morbidities,"
added Dr. Jose M Easow.
Proton Therapy
is an advanced form of radiation therapy that is extremely precise in targeting cancer cells while minimizing the damage to the surrounding the healthy tissues. Proton therapy is a powerful combination of high-energy physics and radiation that will propel cancer care well into the 21st century and beyond.
Apollo Proton Cancer Center (APCC)
is a 150-bed integrated cancer hospital that offers state-of-the-art comprehensive cancer care, a major milestone in India's concerted focus to battle and conquer cancer. The advanced proton therapy at APCC is complemented by a fully integrated treatment suite that offers the most advanced treatment procedures in Surgical, Radiation, and Medical Oncology. Founded on the pillars of Expertise and Excellence, the Center brings together a powerful medical team helmed by some of the most experienced names in cancer care.
Source: Medindia