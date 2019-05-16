Indian doctors performed Total Marrow Irradiation (TMI) on a 35-year-old nurse who was battling for life with chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). The procedure was performed at the Apollo Proton Cancer Center (APCC) in Chennai, India.



TMI is a conditioning protocol, which is performed prior to Bone Marrow Transplant and this is the first-ever milestone in cancer treatment in India.

India’s First Total Marrow Irradiation Procedure Performed Successfully

‘First total marrow irradiation procedure was performed successfully in Chennai, India. Doctors gave a new lease of life to a 35-year-old nurse who was battling for life with chronic myeloid leukemia (CML).’

Dr. Preetha Reddy, Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Group said,A 35-year-old nurse from Oman underwent the procedure at South East Asia's first Proton Therapy Center. She was diagnosed with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) with mixed phenotypic acute leukemia. After the diagnosis, she underwent chemotherapy 2 cycles at Oman and achieves remission and then referred to Apollo for Bone Marrow Transplant. The doctors at Apollo decided to proceed with Total Marrow Irradiation based conditioning for the transplant.The Total marrow irradiation was successfully conducted from 18th to 20th April and it was followed by two days of chemotherapy. The patient subsequently underwent the peripheral blood stem cell transplantation on 23rd April 2019.said Dr. Jose M Easow.added Dr. Srinivas Chilukuri.People with certain types of cancers or other diseases including leukemia, lymphoma and multiple myeloma can undergo a BMT as part of their treatment. Before the transplant, chemotherapy and/or radiation may be given to eradicate any cancer in the marrow. Traditionally, Total Body Irradiation (TBI) is part of the conditioning regimen before the bone marrow transplantation. This procedure involves providing radiation to essentially the entire body.said Dr. Srinivas Chilukuri - Senior Consultant Radiation Oncology.added Dr. Jose M Easow.is an advanced form of radiation therapy that is extremely precise in targeting cancer cells while minimizing the damage to the surrounding the healthy tissues. Proton therapy is a powerful combination of high-energy physics and radiation that will propel cancer care well into the 21st century and beyond.is a 150-bed integrated cancer hospital that offers state-of-the-art comprehensive cancer care, a major milestone in India's concerted focus to battle and conquer cancer. The advanced proton therapy at APCC is complemented by a fully integrated treatment suite that offers the most advanced treatment procedures in Surgical, Radiation, and Medical Oncology. Founded on the pillars of Expertise and Excellence, the Center brings together a powerful medical team helmed by some of the most experienced names in cancer care.Source: Medindia