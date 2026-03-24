India’s First Passive Euthanasia Case: Harish Rana Dies After 13-Year Coma

TOP INSIGHT

Harish Rana, the first Indian granted the legal right to #passiveeuthanasia, has passed away at AIIMS after 13 years in a #vegetativestate. His case marks a historic shift in #Indianlaw, affirming that the right to a dignified life includes the right to a #dignifieddeath.

#HarishRana #Euthanasia #Coma #LifeSupport #AIIMS