About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

India’s First Lumpy Skin Disease Vaccine Biolumpivaxin Gets CDSCO Approval

by Colleen Fleiss on Feb 17 2025 12:32 PM
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Lumpy Skin Disease is a viral infection in cattle causing skin nodules, fever, and reduced milk production.

India’s First Lumpy Skin Disease Vaccine Biolumpivaxin Gets CDSCO Approval
The Central Drug Standards Control Organization (CDSCO) has granted a license to Biolumpivaxin, India’s first vaccine for Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) in cattle and buffaloes, Bharat Biotech’s subsidiary Biovet announced.
Developed using the LSD virus/Ranchi/2019 strain from ICAR-National Research Centre on Equines (NRCE), the vaccine is the world’s first Differentiating Infected from Vaccinated Animals (DIVA) marker vaccine, allowing accurate identification of vaccinated versus infected animals.

Lumpy Skin Disease Outbreak Continues in South Korea
Lumpy Skin Disease Outbreak Continues in South Korea
Lumpy Skin Disease outbreak spreads in South Korea, with the second case confirmed on a cattle farm. Farmers urged to stay alert and follow precautions.

What is Lumpy Skin Disease

Lumpy Skin Disease, a viral infection spread by insect vectors such as mosquitoes and ticks, leads to fever, skin nodules, swollen lymph nodes, reduced milk yield, and mobility issues in affected animals. The disease has severely impacted India's dairy industry, making the approval of Biolumpivaxin a game-changer for disease control and livestock protection.

Biolumpivaxin has undergone rigorous quality and efficacy testing at ICAR-NRCE and the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI). It is a single-dose annual vaccine for cattle and buffaloes aged three months and above. It has been found safe for pregnant and lactating animals as well as breeding bulls.

Dr. Krishna Ella, Founder of Biovet, hailed the CDSCO licensure as a major milestone for India’s self-reliance in veterinary healthcare, reducing dependence on imported vaccines. He emphasized that Biolumpivaxin will play a key role in making India’s dairy industry more sustainable by preventing LSD outbreaks that have already killed over 200,000 cattle in the past two years.

RTackling Cattle Disease Amid Covid-19
RTackling Cattle Disease Amid Covid-19
During Covid-19 and after African Swine Fever, Assam is now dealing with the Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) in cattle, officials said on Friday.
The Biovet facility in Mallur, Karnataka, has the capacity to produce 500 million doses annually, ensuring large-scale availability. The vaccine is expected to be launched soon.

Source-Medindia
First Known Case of a Cattle Eyeworm Infecting a Human
First Known Case of a Cattle Eyeworm Infecting a Human
Oregon woman is the first known case of a human infected with cattle eyeworm species.
Add Vitamin A to Cattle Fodder to Prevent Milk Allergy
Add Vitamin A to Cattle Fodder to Prevent Milk Allergy
Enriching cattle fodder with vitamin A can help protect cow's milk allergy in infants. Increasing the supply of green fodder can also be done.

Recommended Readings
Latest General Health News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional