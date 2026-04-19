Will India’s first integrated highway trauma response system reduce delays and save lives?

New Initiative Focuses on Critical Minutes After Road Crashes

Delayed Emergency Response Driving Preventable Trauma Deaths

Tech-Driven Response and Training to Boost Emergency Care

SaveLIFE Foundation | Saving Lives On Roads In India - (https://savelifefoundation.org/)

In a major step toward reducing preventable road fatalities, theThe initiative will be piloted along a 251-km stretch of NH-44 between Hyderabad and Adilabad—one of the country’s most accident-prone highway corridors.Launched as part of the state’s Arrive Alive Road Safety Week under the 99-Day Action Plan, the project aims to address critical gaps in emergency response during the crucial minutes following a road accident—often referred to as the “golden hour.”The initiative is being implemented by SaveLIFE Foundation ( ) in collaboration with the Telangana government and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), with support from Vertis Foundation. Designed as a scalable model, Project Sanjeevani is expected to serve as a blueprint for similar systems across India.with national highways accounting for more than one-third of these deaths despite making up just 2.5% of the road network. On the NH-44 stretch alone, 45 high-risk zones contribute to nearly 60% of crash-related deaths.Experts highlight that delays in emergency response play a significant role in these fatalities. Research indicates that at least 30% of trauma-related deaths could be prevented with timely medical intervention. However, current response systems remain fragmented, with average response times exceeding 26 minutes and limited coordination between agencies.The system focuses on four critical stages: immediate stabilization, rapid extraction, coordinated medical response, and timely transfer to definitive care.Under the new protocol,Police, fire, health, and transport departments will operate under a unified command structure, ensuring seamless coordination and eliminating overlaps in responsibility.Ambulance teams will follow standardized triage procedures and notify hospitals in advance, enabling faster preparation for incoming patients. Incidents will also be classified into four categories, ensuring an appropriate and timely response based on severity.TheIt also includes large-scale training programs such as Basic and Advanced Trauma Life Support (BTLS/ATLS) for emergency responders, alongside multi-agency mock drills across districts.Officials emphasized that beyond infrastructure, building a culture of responsibility and preparedness among both responders and citizens is critical to saving lives.Backed by evidence from SaveLIFE Foundation’s Zero-Fatality Corridor Programme—which reduced road deaths on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway by 63%—Project Sanjeevani is expected to significantly cut response times, improve survival rates, and reduce long-term disability among accident victims.With Telangana becoming the first state to pilot such an integrated system at scale, experts believe the initiative could pave the way for a nationwide transformation in highway trauma care—saving thousands of lives each year.Source-Medindia