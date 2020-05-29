India's Covid-19 Tally to 1,45,380

Health Ministry Data revealed that there were 6,535 new cases added in 24 hours which also witnessed 146 new fatalities.



As the total tally of Covid-19 cases in India touched 1,45,380, it also showed a week of continued spurt in the cases hovering close to 6,000 before almost touching the 7,000 mark. On Monday (6,977), Sunday (6,767), Saturday (6,654), Friday (6,088) and Thursday (5,614).

‘India is now among the ten countries worst hit by the pandemic that has over 5 million cases worldwide.’





Maharashtra alone has 36 per cent caseload of the total confirmed cases in the entire country. It has reported 52,667 cases and 1,695 fatalities, followed by Tamil Nadu with 17,082 cases and Gujarat with 14,460 cases.



After Maharashtra the highest fatality numbers are reported from Gujarat (888) and Madhya Pradesh (300).



The national capital according to Health Ministry data has reported 14,053 cases and 276 mortalities.



States and UTs that have reported more than 6,000 cases are Rajasthan (7,300), Madhya Pradesh (6,859), Uttar Pradesh (6,532).



West Bengal now has 3,816 cases, Andhra Pradesh (3,110), Bihar (2,730), Haryana (1,184), Jammu and Kashmir (1,668), Karnataka (2,182), Punjab (2,060), Telangana (1,920) and Odisha (1,438),



India is now among the ten countries worst hit by the pandemic that has over 5 million cases worldwide.



Source: IANS Of the total cases so far 80,722 are active, while 60,490 people have been cured and 4,167 have died. In the past 24 hours at least 2,769 people have also been cured.Maharashtra alone has 36 per cent caseload of the total confirmed cases in the entire country. It has reported 52,667 cases and 1,695 fatalities, followed by Tamil Nadu with 17,082 cases and Gujarat with 14,460 cases.After Maharashtra the highest fatality numbers are reported from Gujarat (888) and Madhya Pradesh (300).The national capital according to Health Ministry data has reported 14,053 cases and 276 mortalities.States and UTs that have reported more than 6,000 cases are Rajasthan (7,300), Madhya Pradesh (6,859), Uttar Pradesh (6,532).West Bengal now has 3,816 cases, Andhra Pradesh (3,110), Bihar (2,730), Haryana (1,184), Jammu and Kashmir (1,668), Karnataka (2,182), Punjab (2,060), Telangana (1,920) and Odisha (1,438),India is now among the ten countries worst hit by the pandemic that has over 5 million cases worldwide.Source: IANS

While in the first 100 days of the disease being reported in the country since January 30, there were around 60,000 cases, now with a steady plateau of cases the fortnight alone saw some 70,000 cases. On May 9, India was inching towards the 60,000-mark and between April 12 and May 26 we have recoded 70,657 cases, even as the mercury remained in the range between 38 and 46 degrees Celsius in the last seven days.