by Colleen Fleiss on  June 28, 2020 at 6:59 PM Coronavirus News
India’s COVID-19 Tally Reaches 5.28 Lakh
In the last 24 hours, India has witnessed a spike of 19,906 cases in last 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 5,28,859, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

A total of 3,09,712 persons has recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

According to the Health Ministry data, 410 deaths were recorded in a day taking the COVID-19 death toll to 16,095.


With a spike of 6,368 cases, Maharashtra remained the worst hit state in the country. The state has a total of 1,59,133 cases, including 7,273 deaths.

The national capital is the second worst hit state with a total of 80,188 COVID-19 cases, including 2,558 deaths and 49,301 recoveries. Delhi is followed by Tamil Nadu with 78,335 confirmed cases, of which, 1,025 have died, 44,094 have recovered and 33,216 are active cases.

States with more than 10,000 cases include Gujarat with 30,709 cases and 1,789 deaths, Uttar Pradesh (21,549), Rajasthan (16,944), Madhya Pradesh (12,965), West Bengal (16,711), Haryana (13,427), Karnataka, (11,923), Andhra Pradesh (12,285) and Telangana (13,436) cases.

Source: IANS

