by Colleen Fleiss on  August 11, 2020
India's COVID-19 Death Rate Down to 2%, Decreasing, Reveal Sources
In the last 24 hours, the fatality rate in India dropped to its lowest two per cent, whereas the recoveries reached a new peak of over 15 lakh so far, revealed data shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

The report came at a time when the country tested a record over 1,000 deaths in a single day, pushing the death toll so far to 44,386.

As per the Health Ministry, the coordinated efforts of the Centre and states/Union Territories on early detection through aggressive testing and efficient clinical management of hospitalised cases have shown results with continuously decreasing CFR.


"Early identification of cases has also led to steep fall in percentage of active cases," it said.

Early identification helps to ensure timely and prompt isolation of mild and moderate cases and hospitalisation of severe and critical cases, thereby leading to effective management of cases, the Ministry said.

The Ministry data further mentions that India's COVID-19 recoveries have crossed the historic peak of 15 lakh on Monday, more than twice the active cases.

Recovery of 15,35,743 patients, the Ministry said, has been made possible because of the policy of aggressive testing, comprehensive tracking and efficient treatment.

Better ambulance services, focus on standard of care and use of non-invasive oxygen had given the desired results, it said.

With the highest-ever single-day recoveries of 54,859 patients in the last 24 hours, the recovery rate had scaled another high of almost 70 per cent.

The record recoveries ensured that the actual caseload of the country, namely the active cases, has reduced and currently comprises only 28.66 per cent of the total positive cases.

India has posted more than 9 lakh recoveries compared with active cases (6,34,945).

The Ministry, however, mentions that the coronavirus infections still remains concentrated in 10 states that contribute more than 80 per cent of the new cases.

"The aggressive testing and tracking through house-to-house surveys and well implemented containment strategies and surveillance in these areas may lead to an initial increase in positive cases.

"However, well-implemented strategies will ensure it reduces over time," the Ministry said.

India on Monday held on to third rank in the world as the country worst hit by COVID-19 pandemic and recorded a spike of 62,064 coronavirus cases, pushing the total tally to 2,215,074.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with a total of 5,03,084 cases and 17,367 deaths, followed by Tamil Nadu with 2,90,906 cases and 4,808 deaths. The southern state is followed by Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh.

Globally, the total coronavirus cases has topped 19.7 million, while the deaths have increased to over 729,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Source: IANS

