by Jeffil Obadiah on  June 16, 2020 at 9:29 AM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

India's Corona Tally Reaches 3.3 Lakh Cases
India surpassed Spain with its total corona cases standing at 3.3 Lakh.

Of the total cases, at least 1,25,381 are active whereas 1,24,094 persons have been cured, one patient migrated and discharged, and 7,135 fatalities recorded so far.

At least 4,975 individuals had been cured since Sunday and India's recovery rate stood at 48.35 per cent, as against a growth rate of 3.89 per cent.


Maharashtra's corona cases stood at 85,975, which is more than 36 per cent of the national tally, followed by Delhi with 27,654, Tamil Nadu with 31,667 and Gujarat 20,070.

according to the WHO Covid-19 dashboard, as of Monday morning, the total number of corona cases worldwide stood at 67,99,713, while the death toll increased to 3,97,388, the WHO revealed in its latest update.

India is now fifth worst pandemic-hit country globally, after surpassing Spain's total cases on Sunday. The other top countries are the US (19,42,363), Brazil (6,91,758), Russia (4,67,073), the UK (2,87,621) according to the data collected by Johns Hopkins University and Medicine.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)