India’s Climate Crisis Is Turning Fatal!

Extreme temperatures are silently claiming over 74,000 lives in India each year.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Mortality attributable to hot and cold ambient temperatures in India: a nationally representative case-crossover study



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Over 74,000 lives are lost annually to temperature extremes in India. Climate inaction is no longer an option. #india #heatstrokes #climaticdeath #climatecrisis #medindia’

Over 74,000 lives are lost annually to temperature extremes in India. Climate inaction is no longer an option. #india #heatstrokes #climaticdeath #climatecrisis #medindia’

Advertisements

Extreme Heat and Cold Taking Lives

extreme temperatures

Advertisements

How India's Geography Shapes the Crisis

climate circumstances

Who’s Most Vulnerable to Extreme Temperatures?

outdoor workers

Advertisements

A Collective Fight for a Cooler Future

heat action plans

Act Now for a Cooler Future: Protecting Lives, Securing Our Planet.

Mortality attributable to hot and cold ambient temperatures in India: a nationally representative case-crossover study - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6057641/#abstract3)

India is facing a silent death toll with extreme temperatures! From lethargically ignoring the issue to watching it bloom into a full-blown crisis, we might have wondered what survival in extreme conditions would lead to. The answer, unfortunately, is death.research documents howindividuals a year. The recent discovery requires swift action to fight climate change, along with its harmful impact on public health outcomes ().Researchers at the University of Toronto and the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine revealed these disturbing findings. Nationwide mortality statistics are increasing because of both intense heat waves and powerful cold spells. Older adultsface aduring, as their mortality rates becomemore likely during these conditions.Because of its diverse climate, India does not experience equal temperature conditions nationwide. Regions from northern to central India experience extreme heatwaves, but as temperatures drop, cold death rates increase in both the northeast and the Himalayan foothills. The existing geographical differences demonstrate a requirement to develop customized approaches that deal with uniquein different locations.Specific populations encounter an increased risk of death due to high temperatures. Those most susceptible to temperature-related deaths include individuals with pre-existing health conditions, together withand those who lack access to health services. Specific protective measures should target these populations because research shows that they are particularly vulnerable during extreme temperatures.The results of this study serve as a clear warning to decision-makers. Health organizations should put early warning systems, public health initiatives, andinto place to prevent fatalities from rising temperatures. In future infrastructure and urban planning, climate resilience measures must be prioritized to safeguard residents from the risks of severe weather.By prioritizing climate resilience and public health, India can protect its people from the fatal consequences of temperature extremes.Source-University of Toronto and the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine