India's Biggest Health Pageant for To-be-mothers at Hyderabad

The 6th season of Cuddles Mrs. MOM started with 1306 pregnant women who registered throughout Pan-India out of which 40 finalists' pregnant women will walk the ramp on the grand finale.
They will be wearing traditional sarees transformed into beautiful maternity wear in the theme of rudraksha,peacocks, Lord Shiva, and dancing dolls from the architecture of the famous Ramappa temple. This is also an initiative by Dr. K. Shilpi Reddy to support the weaver's community of India and this time they are doing it from the weaves of Narayanpet.
Listen to this News
One purpose that drove the beginning of Cuddles Mrs. MOM's story is to encourage normal and stress-free childbirth. And since then, it has expanded into a large family of confident and beautiful moms-to-be.
The Purpose of India's First Pageant for Mothers-to-beThis event is to encourage normal delivery, for which a 7-day pre-event was organized to educate pregnant couples about sustainable and healthy lifestyle, water yoga, Lamaze, childbirth education, 1000 day diet, grooming, skincare, dental care, stress management, confidence building, personality development, spiritual wellness, happiness in pregnancy, and style coaching by the experts; followed by a grand finale happening on 27th, November 2022 at Hitex, Hyderabad.
The journey of a mother from pre-pregnancy to pregnancy to lactation, pediatric care, and vaccination. In each season they provide 360-degree holistic care to pregnant couples, educating them and their families on how to support and enjoy the journey of pregnancy.
To give the right education about pregnancy and childcare, this event successfully incorporated the health and wellness concept of pregnancy along with the sustainability.
Pregnant couples are encouraged to protect the environment, eat local, traditional & organic foods, and ultimately opt for eco-friendly options of living so that our future generation can experience the world as they did.
Source: Medindia
Listen to this News