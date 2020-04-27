by Iswarya on  April 27, 2020 at 11:32 AM Indian Health News
India's Battle Against COVID-19 is People Driven: PM in 'Mann Ki Baat'
Addressing people through the Mann ki Baat program, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India's fight against coronavirus was people-driven.

Speaking in the 64th edition of his monthly radio program Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister said people have been taking the lead in various sectors in the fight against the deadly virus such as the distribution of food to the poor, the supply of masks and in following the lockdown measures.

He said that people are rising to the occasion to help each other and stress on the need to wear masks, especially handmade or 'Gamchha' (towel).


The Prime Minister also emphasized to eradicate the habit of spitting in fights against COVID-19.

"Look around, and you will see how India has taken up a people-driven battle against COVID-19. India's fight against COVID-19 is people-driven. Every Indian is a soldier in this fight," Modi said.

Noting when the whole world is struggling with this epidemic, the Prime Minister said when it will be discussed in the future, its modalities will be discussed.

"I am sure that these people-driven fight in India will definitely be discussed."

The Prime Minister's address came at a time when the entire country is under complete lockdown -- a measure to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 which has so far claimed 824 lives and over 19,800 confirmed infected cases across the country.

Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown on March 24. On April 14, he extended the nationwide restrictions for another 19 days till May 3 in the backdrop of growing COVID-19 cases.

Source: IANS

