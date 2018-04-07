medindia
Indians Want More 'Mobile-free' Time: Survey

by Hannah Joy on  July 4, 2018 at 4:20 PM
Nearly half the people in India are wanting more "mobile-free" time to spend with their friends and family, reveals a survey.
Indians Want More 'Mobile-free' Time: Survey

Nearly one third of the respondents in India reported spending more time at work in the last two years with 38 percent of them attributing technology as the cause, showed the findings of the "Live Life" survey by American Express and research firm Morning Consult.

There is growing interconnectedness around the world, in both personal and work life as well as real and virtual interactions, the study said.

"The 'Live Life' survey highlights the shift from work life balance to work life integration," said Manoj Adlakha, CEO, American Express Banking, India.

For the study, Morning Consult, on behalf of American Express, conducted a series of surveys in eight markets - India, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Mexico, Britain and the US.

In India, the firm interviewed around 2,000 respondents in an online survey conducted between March 7-14, 2018.

The findings showed that younger respondents were more likely than older respondents to want more mobile-free time.

Respondents from Telangana and Kerala reported the highest levels of integrated work and life in India, the study said.

More than 90 percent of the respondents in Tamil Nadu said personal relationships were of paramount importance as against 69 percent on an average.



Source: IANS

Loading...