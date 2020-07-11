by Iswarya on  November 7, 2020 at 4:58 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Indians Spend Nearly 11 Hours on Streaming Videos a Week
Video streaming is on the rise across the globe, with India leading the world in terms of time spent on streaming, reports a new study.

The Covid-19 pandemic has dramatically changed consumer behavior, and Indians are now streaming videos for 10 hours and 54 minutes weekly, on average, outdoing the global average by three hours, according to a new report.

Indian viewers consume the most online video content per week on average, with almost 70 percent subscribing to new streaming services in the last six months during various states of lockdowns, said the report by Limelight Networks, a video delivery, and edge cloud services provider.


More than half (51 percent) of Indians admit to sharing login information or using someone else's account to stream content.

"Our research indicates that video buffering challenges amount to discontentment, and service providers have an opportunity here to win customers over by improving the streaming and video quality," said Ashwin Rao, Country Director, Limelight Networks India.

"There is a need for reliable infrastructure to be set up, to match the increasing appetite for new and improved online experiences."

Online video consumption has exceeded traditional broadcast viewing.

India has witnessed one of the steepest increases in online viewing as compared to traditional broadcast viewership.

Indian viewers are watching 10.9 hours of online content on average, as compared to 8.7 hours of traditional broadcast viewing per week in 2020.

"Almost half (47 percent) of global consumers will cancel a streaming subscription due to high prices.

Indian consumers' behavior is consistent with the global average, with almost 46 percent indicating price sensitivity.

YouTube dominates as the most preferred platform for watching user-generated content (65 percent), followed by Facebook (16 percent).

"The choice of Indians is similar to varying averages, with YouTube and Facebook usage standing at 72 percent and 12 percent, respectively, the findings showed.

The "State of Online Video" 2020 report was based on responses from 5,000 consumers in France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, the UK, and the US.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Coronavirus Facts from Autopsy Reports of COVID-19 Patients
Autopsies onCOVID-19 patients reveals a lot of information on the virus. There have been no reports of COVID-19 transmission between a corpse and a pathologist.
READ MORE
Coronavirus: Mother-to-Child Vertical Transmission Routes Identified
Vertical transmission routes of coronavirus from mother to newborn have been identified and defined with more clarity. The transmission happens when the mother is pregnant with the baby, soon after delivery or by superficial exposure to coronavirus.
READ MORE
Latest Study Shows How Indians are Practicing Social Distancing to Fight the Coronavirus
India is under strict lockdown and over 50,000 coronavirus cases are in the country. The entire nation has been cautiously quarantining themselves to stop the spread of COVID-19. Social distancing remains the most effective tool against the ...
READ MORE
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.
READ MORE
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

More News on:

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)Acute Coronary Syndrome