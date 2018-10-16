Indians, instead of one big break, now prefer multiple short breaks in addition to one big family vacation, stated Yatra.coms five-year comparative survey data.

Indians Prefer Short Breaks Over One Long Vacation

‘It is very encouraging to see that the number of people going for a holiday is increasing year-on-year. This strong upward trend in growth is being accentuated by millennials who are reinventing the Indian travel sector. ’

The data, which reveals travel trends on-looking the peak season, shows that Indians are now showing an inclination to visit new and unexplored domestic as well as international destinations every time they travel as it provides them with bragging rights within their peer group, said a statement.To understand the way Indian travellers plan their holiday, Yatra.com, based on its annual consumer survey has plotted the changes in preferences of travellers over the last four years (2015-2018).These surveys are conducted every year just before the peak travel season to understand and quantify the travel preferences of the consumers.Rolled out across key metro cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata amongst a sample size of over 2,000 respondents, the survey underlines the key booking trends across travel budget, accommodation and booking pattern.Yatra.com has studied that the affinity to spend luxuriously on travel has increased over the last couple of years. More than 26 per cent and 24 per cent respondents agreed on spending more that Rs 1,00,000 (per person) on their travel in 2017 and 2018 respectively. This data is a sharp contrast to almost 26 per cent and 24 per cent people agreeing to spend less than Rs 10,000 (per person) in 2015 and 2016 respectively.People continue to be interested in travelling with friends and family while couple travels and solo travelling has also been on the rise.As many as 53 per cent respondents agreed to travel with family in 2018."They have become more evolved and are seeking more choices in terms of personalisation, flexibility and connectivity."Source: IANS