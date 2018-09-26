medindia
Indians Love To Order Tea, Coffee: Study

by Colleen Fleiss on  September 26, 2018 at 9:52 AM
Indians love to order tea and coffee from food delivery companies, revealed study conducted by Uber Eats. Uber Eats is the food delivery app of Uber the taxi cab aggregator.

Similarly, people in Mumbai consumer two times more coffee than tea.
"We Indians love our caffeine-filled beverages all year round. Consumers today are opting to order in hot beverages such as tea and coffee," Deepak Reddy, Head of Central Operations - Uber Eats India, was quoted as saying in a statement.

According to it, ginger tea is the most favourite beverage among tea lovers, followed by Masala Tea. Cold coffee ranks at the top for coffee lovers followed by traditional filter coffee.

Source: IANS

