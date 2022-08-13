Indian Women Succumb to Breast Cancer Every 8 Minutes

Advertisement

Ram said that the Association of Breast Surgeons of India (ABSI) must play a lead role in developing the concept of breast care nurses, who will play a pivotal role in supporting, comforting and reassuring patients and their relatives."I look forward to ABSI evolving into a truly multidisciplinary organization with integration of breast radiologists and breast pathologists in its fold, who are, in fact, the eyes and ears to a breast surgeon," he said.The ABSI represents general surgeons, surgical oncologists and plastic surgeons and has rapidly emerged to become the voice for surgeons all over India practicing the art and science of breast surgery.For the first time, it is ABSI that is partnering with The Association of Breast Surgery in the UK (ABS UK), and the Breast Imaging Society of India (BISI), which represents radiologists.Ram, who is the chairman of organizing committee for ABSICON 2022, said that a conscious effort has been made to bring together three associations under one platform to emphasize the importance of multidisciplinary care in the assessment and management of breast cancer, a most common disease in women.ABSI President Dr. S.P. Somashekhar commended Ram for his outstanding leadership role in nurturing ABSI since its inception. "Most breast cancer surgeries in the country are done by general surgeons. I am proud of the various initiatives implemented by the Association to improve the knowledge and skill sets of Surgeons, particularly in smaller towns across India through the implementation of ABSI Training Module in addition to funding bright young surgeons to train at world-renowned centers of excellence in the UK."Dr. Karunakar Reddy said that he was happy to note that the three-day conference will deliberate about the best evidence-based practice guidelines covering every aspect of breast cancer care, advocacy, early detection and benign non-cancer-related breast health issues as well.Source: IANS