About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Indian Women Prioritize Health: A Leap in Preventive Care

by Hemalatha Manikandan on Mar 8 2024 11:31 AM

Indian Women Prioritize Health: A Leap in Preventive Care
Approximately half of Indian women are now prioritizing their preventive and diagnostic healthcare, marking a significant and transformative change in their approach to seeking health services, according to a study conducted under the ‘Let Her Decide’ campaign (1 Trusted Source
CAMPAIGN "DEJALA DECIDIR" - "LET HER DECIDE": JOINT FORCES IN ORDER FOR WOMEN TO GET ACCESS TO A SAFE LEGAL ABORTION IF RAPE WAS THE REASON FOR THEIR PREGNANCY

Go to source).

Empowering Health: Indian Women's Proactive Approach

The report from Redcliffe Labs, a pan-India omnichannel diagnostics provider, ahead of International Women's Day, reveals a significant increase in women proactively undergoing preventive health checkups and diagnostic tests in the last three years. The findings are based on a study conducted under the ‘Let Her Decide’ campaign with a sample size of one million.

Did You Know?


From 40 percent in 2021, the percentage of women prioritizing their health first steadily increased to 45 percent in 2022 and an impressive 48 percent in 2023.
The results showed that women across Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai, and Hyderabad exhibit heightened health awareness and actively seek preventive care through timely health checkups.

In Maternal Healthcare, Indian Women Wish To Seek Dignity, Respect
In Maternal Healthcare, Indian Women Wish To Seek Dignity, Respect
A woman's chance of dying or becoming disabled during pregnancy and childbirth is closely connected to her social and economic status.
The women primarily focused on preventive health checkup packages, and the HbA1C test for diabetes monitoring, hemogram tests, rheumatoid factor (RA) quantitative tests, and thyroid profile tests emerged as popular choices.

"We aim to support women throughout their health journey. Our ‘Let Her Decide’ campaign is a step towards encouraging women to trust themselves, empowering them to make informed decisions about their well-being. We are thrilled to see women taking charge of their well-being through early detection and prevention,” said Dr. Sohini Sengupta, Medical Laboratory Director, Redcliffe Labs, in a statement.

Reference:
  1. CAMPAIGN “DÉJALA DECIDIR” – “LET HER DECIDE”: JOINT FORCES IN ORDER FOR WOMEN TO GET ACCESS TO A SAFE LEGAL ABORTION IF RAPE WAS THE REASON FOR THEIR PREGNANCY - (https://www.may28.org/campaign-dejala-decidir-let-her-decide-joint-forces-in-order-for-women-to-get-access-to-a-safe-legal-abortion-if-rape-was-the-reason-for-their-pregnancy/)

Source-IANS
‘Swasthya Samiksha’ App to Improve Women’s Health Care in India
‘Swasthya Samiksha’ App to Improve Women’s Health Care in India
The Members of the Parliament can now receive data and information on maternal and reproductive health through a new app.
Over 63% of Indian Women's Cancer Deaths Preventable
Over 63% of Indian Women's Cancer Deaths Preventable
63% of cancer-related deaths in Indian women were preventable with early intervention.
Why is Health Screening in Women between 40 and 60 years of age important?
Why is Health Screening in Women between 40 and 60 years of age important?
Health screening in women between 40 and 60 years helps to diagnose health issues in the early stages when they can be controlled. This ensures a more comfortable old age.

Latest Women Health News
View All
Advertisement