Indian Women Prioritize Health: A Leap in Preventive Care

Empowering Health: Indian Women's Proactive Approach

Did You Know?

Approximately half of Indian women are now prioritizing their preventive and diagnostic healthcare, marking a significant and transformative change in their approach to seeking health services, according to a study conducted under the ‘Let Her Decide’ campaign ().The report from Redcliffe Labs, a pan-India omnichannel diagnostics provider, ahead of International Women's Day, reveals a significant increase in women proactively undergoing preventive health checkups and diagnostic tests in the last three years. The findings are based on a study conducted under the ‘Let Her Decide’ campaign with a sample size of one million.The results showed that women across Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai, and Hyderabad exhibit heightened health awareness and actively seek preventive care through timely health checkups.The women primarily focused on preventive health checkup packages, and the HbA1C test foremerged as popular choices."We aim to support women throughout their health journey. Our ‘Let Her Decide’ campaign is a step towards encouraging women to trust themselves, empowering them to make informed decisions about their well-being. We are thrilled to see women taking charge of their well-being through early detection and prevention,” said Dr. Sohini Sengupta, Medical Laboratory Director, Redcliffe Labs, in a statement.Source-IANS