About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Indian Scientists Develop Anti-Viral Face Mask

by Hannah Joy on February 5, 2022 at 11:05 AM
Font : A-A+

Indian Scientists Develop Anti-Viral Face Mask

Copper-based nanoparticle-coated anti-viral face mask has been developed by a team of Indian scientists in collaboration with an industry partner to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The biodegradable, highly breathable and washable mask exhibits high performance against the Covid-19 virus as well as several other viral and bacterial infections.

Advertisement


Public mask wearing is most effective in reducing the spread of the virus Covid-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2, an enveloped positive sense single-stranded RNA virus, where the mode of transmission is via respiratory particles that are mainly airborne.

However, the Indian market is selling expensive masks that neither exhibit antiviral nor antibacterial properties, especially when people wear those and move about at densely populated places like hospitals, airports, stations, shopping malls and so on where the virus load is very high.
Advertisement

"In the present scenario, where mutations in coronavirus causing the COVID-19 pandemic are fast emerging, it is an urgent necessity to develop a low-cost antiviral mask. To this end, scientists have developed the self-disinfecting 'Copper-based Nanoparticle-coated Antiviral Face Masks' under the Department of Science & Technology (DST) sponsored Nano-Mission project," a release from the Ministry of Science & Technology said on Friday.

This face mask was developed by scientists at the International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials (ARCI), an autonomous R&D Centre of Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, in collaboration with the Centre for Cellular & Molecular Biology (CSIR-CCMB) and Resil Chemicals, a Bengaluru based company.

ARCI developed copper-based nanoparticles of around 20 nanometers by a Flame Spray Pyrolysis (FSP) processing facility. FSP process involves conversion of solution precursors into nano-powders by high temperature pyrolytic decomposition. Stable nanoparticle suspension was obtained by optimizing the solid loading and pH.

A uniform layer of this nano-coating on the cotton fabric with good adhesion was achieved using a suitable binder. The coated fabric exhibited an efficacy of more than 99.9 percent against bacteria. CSIR-CCMB tested the efficacy of this fabric against SARS-CoV-2 for their disinfection properties and reported 99.9 percent disinfection, as evident from the standard results.

Prototype masks having different designs such as single layer and triple layers with nanoparticle coated fabric as outer layer have been demonstrated. A single layer mask is especially useful as a protective antiviral outer mask over a regular mask, the release said.

"The industrial partner Resil Chemicals, Bengaluru is now producing such double layer masks on large scale. The present-day face masks only retain the viruses by filtering and do not kill them and hence, are prone to transmission if the masks are not properly worn or disposed. Simple multi-layer cloth masks present a pragmatic solution for use by the public in reducing Covid-19 transmission in the community and wearing these self-disinfecting cloth masks is definitely one of them," the release added.

Additionally, a huge concern is expressed around the globe regarding the disposal of used masks. Most of the conventional masks effective against Covid-19 are for single-use and are not bio-degradable, creating serious environmental concerns and waste-management issues. The present antiviral mask which is made from cotton fabric that is biodegradable would eliminate that problem too besides making it highly breathable and washable.



Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Ten Billion COVID Vaccinations: World Hits New Milestone
Indian-Origin Blood Cancer Survivor Meets Her Blood Stem Cel... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Red Wine Holds
Red Wine Holds "Played Protective Effects" against COVID-19
World Cancer Day 2022: Close the Care Gap
World Cancer Day 2022: Close the Care Gap
Yoga Practices may Help Prevent Migraine Headaches
Yoga Practices may Help Prevent Migraine Headaches
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Nervous Tic 

Recommended Reading
Can Face Masks Help Reduce Social Distancing?
Can Face Masks Help Reduce Social Distancing?
Face masks can be highly effective in preventing the spread of airborne diseases, such as COVID-19, ...
Face Masks Could Impair How Children Read Emotions
Face Masks Could Impair How Children Read Emotions
Face masks have been a part of our life since COVID-19 pandemic started its play. However, children ...
Face Masks Do Not Increase Body Temperature During Exercises: Study
Face Masks Do Not Increase Body Temperature During Exercises: Study
Exercising with a face mask on does not boost body temperature or heart rate during exercises, ......
Wear Your Face Masks to Look Attractive
Wear Your Face Masks to Look Attractive
Along with protection, face masks may also render additional benefits like more attractiveness to .....
Nervous Tic
Nervous Tic
Trigeminal Neuralgia or tic douloureux is one of the most painful nervous system disorders that affe...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)