Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission Proposes Fewer Trials On Animals For Manufacturing Drugs

Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC) has proposed that testing on animals for producing recombinant antibody drugs, assessing drugs action or its effects in living systems need to be reduced.



The proposal was given while incorporating recommendations from animal rights organization -- People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India. The Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission has invited comments from the stakeholders on the proposed drafts before February 22.

Source: IANS IPC's proposal also mandates that companies must justify their continued use of animals for these applications and that the number of animals used must be minimized to the greatest extent possible."PETA India applauds IPC for proposing to reduce the use of animals in drug production and for recommending the inclusion of modern, non-animal test methods," said PETA India Science Policy Adviser Dipti Kapoor."PETA India is calling upon the companies producing recombinant antibodies and developing bioassays to show their support for IPC's progressive initiatives," she added.Source: IANS

The animal rights organization, in its recommendation, pointed out that available non-animal methods and practices can effectively replace the use of cows, rabbits, rats, and other animals for the production of drugs and for the development of test methods for assessing drugs.