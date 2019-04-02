Risk of cervical cancer is highest among middle-aged women in India, reveals a new survey. A report from SRL Diagnostics states that approximately 50 percent of middle-aged Indian women were found to have positive cases of high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV), the chief risk factor for cervical cancer.

Indian Middle-Aged Women at Higher Risk of Cervical Cancer: Survey

‘Prior World Cancer Day 2019, a new shocking survey reveals that cervical cancer risk is highest in middle-aged women in India.’

HPV is a common virus group worldwide. While there are above 100 types of HPV, at least 14 of them are confirmed to be cancer-causing.Cervical cancer accounts for one-third of death occurring globally with 74,000 deaths occurring yearly and is the second primary reason for cancer deaths among women in India.But, "" stated B.R Das from SRL Diagnostics.He added, "."The HPV virus is transmitted sexually, and if proper care is taken, cancer can be prevented easily. Use of contraceptives is necessary to avoid transmission of such diseases. Vaccines for HPV are also accessible, and women are advised to get themselves vaccinated before they become sexually active.Source: Medindia