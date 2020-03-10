Indian Medical Association (IMA) Honors 515 Martyred Doctors

‘COVID-19: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has honored 515 martyred doctors on Gandhi Jayanti.’

The IMA also said that as per its records, as many as 2,425 doctors have been infected by the virus till September. Here's a break-up:Practicing doctors: 1,215Resident doctors: 849House surgeons: 361Total infected: 2,425The association recorded the maximum number of fatalities in doctors between the age group of 60 and 70 years, followed by the age group of 50 and 60 years. The least fatality among doctors has been reported under the age of 35.Above 50-60 years: 171Above 60-70 years: 201Above 70 years: 66Above 35-50 years: 59Less than 35 years: 18Total martyrs: 515However, the association is pained by the fact that the sacrifice of the doctors' community was not resonated by the government."The government does not have data on doctors who died due to Covid-19, but they managed to procure the data on the deaths of NRIs. You see where their (government) priority is," IMA President Rajan Sharma told IANS.Sharma's comment was directed at the statement by the Central government where it admitted not to have maintained data of the healthcare workers who lost their lives to COvid-19.The Central government had said in the Parliament last month that data on the number of healthcare workers infected by coronavirus or have lost their lives while on Covid-19 duty is not maintained at the central level by the Health Ministry."It is unfortunate that the government hails us as Covid warriors but fails to do the minimum, that is to acknowledge the warriors who have sacrificed their lives while treating patients suffering from the deadly virus," Sharma said.R.V. Asokan, honorary Secretary-General of IMA, said that if the government did not have the data, then at least it should consider IMA data."If they have doubts over our records, they can simply ask us to verify. We would do so. However, outrightly rejecting our data is a dishonour to the entire doctors' community," he said."We have sent the data thrice, but the government never acknowledged. We will not send them anymore but release them to the public so that they know the sacrifice made by our healthcare workers. The government is not the nation. Our allegiance is towards the nation and our fellow countrymen," Asokan said.Source: IANS