Indian Healthcare Providers are Fastly Adopting AI-Based Tools: IDC

"CIOs will have to look past technology, while deploying AI solutions by confirming strict adherence to regulatory compliance, with data governance and ethics, to secure public trust and scalability," Vallikkat added.The report looked into some potential AI start-ups in India by emphasizing their innovative solutions as well as exploring the barriers for healthcare organizations in adopting AI solutions.EMR and AI-based imaging solution tools were already used by healthcare providers as they were quick in deploying AI to tackle COVID-19."Lack of skilled personnel, the trustworthiness of data, and the cost of the solution are areas that need to be discussed by healthcare organizations in the country for the seamless adoption of AI solutions," the report suggested.CIOs of care providers will start prioritizing trusted data as their institutions migrate from a fee-for-service model (FFS) to value-based care, according to the report.This will also tend to produce an increased number of digital assets, leading to improved AI-based solutions to increase physician efficiency in the Indian healthcare system, the IDC report said.Source: Medindia