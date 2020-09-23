by Iswarya on  September 23, 2020 at 10:50 AM News on IT in Healthcare
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Indian Healthcare Providers are Fastly Adopting AI-Based Tools: IDC
Artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions are expected to increase more than 50 percent during and after the novel coronavirus pandemic in the Asia-Pacific region, and India has joined the bandwagon in a big way, reports IDC.

The healthcare organizations in India must drive human-machine collaboration and AI-driven interfaces to address the country's future care needs.

"Moving ahead, healthcare providers in India are set to reprioritize the selection of electronic medical records (EMRs)," stated Manoj Vallikkat, Research Manager for IDC Asia/Pacific Healthcare.


"CIOs will have to look past technology, while deploying AI solutions by confirming strict adherence to regulatory compliance, with data governance and ethics, to secure public trust and scalability," Vallikkat added.

The report looked into some potential AI start-ups in India by emphasizing their innovative solutions as well as exploring the barriers for healthcare organizations in adopting AI solutions.

EMR and AI-based imaging solution tools were already used by healthcare providers as they were quick in deploying AI to tackle COVID-19.

"Lack of skilled personnel, the trustworthiness of data, and the cost of the solution are areas that need to be discussed by healthcare organizations in the country for the seamless adoption of AI solutions," the report suggested.

CIOs of care providers will start prioritizing trusted data as their institutions migrate from a fee-for-service model (FFS) to value-based care, according to the report.

This will also tend to produce an increased number of digital assets, leading to improved AI-based solutions to increase physician efficiency in the Indian healthcare system, the IDC report said.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Artificial intelligence in Healthcare
Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare is the discipline using data intensive computer based solutions to improve patient care and outcome.
READ MORE
Artificial Intelligence Can Predict Worsening of Heart Failure Before Hospitalization
An AI-based sensor can predict the worsening of heart failure days before hospitalization by instantly alerting doctors so that early treatment can be given. This could reduce the number of hospital readmissions.
READ MORE
Artificial Intelligence Helps Predict Heart Attack and Stroke
Artificial intelligence (AI) can measure blood flow instantly and accurately. AI can help predict the chances of death, heart attack and stroke. Also, can be used by doctors to help recommend treatments which could improve a patient's blood flow.
READ MORE
Artificial Intelligence Detects Lung Cancer Before Radiologists
Artificial intelligence (AI)-based deep learning technology can detect lung cancer faster and more accurately than radiologists. This will make lung cancer diagnosis easier and help save many lives.
READ MORE
Awareness about Healthcare Insurance in India
A basic awareness about Indian health insurance for any layman for quick reference presented in a crisp format.
READ MORE
Healthcare Insurance-Common Terms and Definitions
The key to understanding health Insurance is to become an informed consumer by knowing its definitions, terms and conditions before you plan to buy it.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

More News on:

Awareness about Healthcare Insurance in IndiaHealthcare Insurance-Common Terms and Definitions