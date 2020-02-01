Indian Healthcare: No Major Health Outbreaks Reported in 2019

In India in 2019 no major health outbreaks were reported, according to the World Health Organization.



A detailed report of the health outbreaks in India is as follows:

 Polio: No case of



Acute encephalitis syndrome: In June 2019, in Muzaffarpur and the adjoining districts in Bihar state of India an outbreak of



 Nipah: In Kochi in June, the index case of Nipah was contained the disease was controlled before it took off.



 Congo fever: It is otherwise known as



 Dengue: Across India, more than 67,000 people have been diagnosed with the mosquito borne dengue so far in 2019, revealed reports by the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP) show. By mid-October, reports show, the disease had claimed 48 lives.



 Tuberculosis: In India, the number of HIV-infected people who go on to develop Tuberculosis (TB) is increasing, revealed India TB Report 2019 which was released by the government on September 25, 2019. Nearly 25 percent of all deaths among PLHIV are estimated to be due to TB. The highest percentage of patients who tested positive for TB and were also infected with HIV came from Nagaland (15.6 per cent), followed by Karnataka (10 per cent), Chandigarh (9.1 per cent) and Manipur (8.9 per cent). World Health Organization (WHO) recommended lateral flow urine lipoarabinomannan (LAM) assay to



Public awareness campaign and vaccinations play key role in helping prevent epidemics.



Source: Medindia In June 2019, in Muzaffarpur and the adjoining districts in Bihar state of India an outbreak of acute encephalitis syndrome was reported. Encephalitis is defined as the inflammation and swelling of the brain. It is a rare, but life-threatening condition. It can affect persons belonging to any age group, but the very young and elderly are at the highest risk. This outbreak resulted in deaths of more than 100 children, mainly due to hypoglycemia.In Kochi in June, the index case of Nipah was contained the disease was controlled before it took off. Nipah virus is a dangerous virus that causes severe complications like encephalitis, coma, and even death. There is no specific treatment. Prevention is the only viable option.It is otherwise known as Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF). In Gujarat around 17 cases were reported and in Rajasthan around three people were tested positive. Congo fever is a viral disease that affects people who are bitten by infected ticks or who come in direct contact with blood and tissues of infected animals or patients.Across India, more than 67,000 people have been diagnosed with the mosquito borne dengue so far in 2019, revealed reports by the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP) show. By mid-October, reports show, the disease had claimed 48 lives. Dengue otherwise known as breakbone fever is a vector-borne disease that is transmitted by female Aedes mosquito carrying the dengue virus. Recently FDA has approved Dengvaxia, the first vaccine for dengue with some restrictions.In India, the number of HIV-infected people who go on to develop Tuberculosis (TB) is increasing, revealed India TB Report 2019 which was released by the government on September 25, 2019. Nearly 25 percent of all deaths among PLHIV are estimated to be due to TB. The highest percentage of patients who tested positive for TB and were also infected with HIV came from Nagaland (15.6 per cent), followed by Karnataka (10 per cent), Chandigarh (9.1 per cent) and Manipur (8.9 per cent). World Health Organization (WHO) recommended lateral flow urine lipoarabinomannan (LAM) assay to help detect active tuberculosis in HIV patients with severe disease rapidly.Public awareness campaign and vaccinations play key role in helping prevent epidemics.Source: Medindia No case of polio was noted. Poliomyelitis, also known as infantile paralysis or polio disease, is an infectious viral disease caused by the poliovirus. The infection leads to inflammation of nerve cells of the brain and the spinal cord, resulting in muscle paralysis. Spreading awareness about the need for hygiene in backward areas followed by extensive and meticulous vaccination programmes will help to achieve a complete eradication of polio.

