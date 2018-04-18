medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

Indian Health Ministry Moves to Identify TB Champions

by Sushma Rao on  April 18, 2018 at 11:41 AM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

In a move to create awareness tuberculosis, Union Health Minister J. P. Nadda urges the country to identify 'TB Champions' who have survived this curable disease. India aims to be TB free by 2025.
Indian Health Ministry Moves to Identify TB Champions
Indian Health Ministry Moves to Identify TB Champions

Reviewing the status of leprosy and tuberculosis in the country, he said there is an urgent need for creating awareness in the community and he was of the view that "TB Champions who survived tuberculosis may be identified to raise awareness about TB in various states", said a Health Ministry statement.

Taking stock of the Revised National Tuberculosis Control Program (RNTCP), Nadda urged all stakeholders to come together for an aggressive strategy for TB free India by 2025 and suggested that innovative approaches should be adopted to address the disease.

TB awareness and case detection should be addressed through campaign mode and should be made into a mass movement, he said.

"The Health Minister also directed the officers to conduct regular supervisory visits to various states for assessing the situation, preparedness and to provide on the spot technical guidance to the state health authorities," said the statement.

Chairing the high level meeting to review the status of the National Leprosy Eradication Programme (NLEP), he stressed on a comprehensive strategy for addressing incidence, prevalence and surveillance aspects to eliminate leprosy at the district level.

Nadda further directed the officials to take up new interventions in areas where the prevalence is high and mount aggressive information, education and communication campaigns to enhance awareness on prevention and control of leprosy in the states and to destigmatise it.



Source: IANS
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Related Links

Diet in Tuberculosis

Diet in Tuberculosis

Patients with tuberculosis should eat a healthy diet so that they build up their immunity to fight against tuberculosis.

Extra Pulmonary Tuberculosis

Extra Pulmonary Tuberculosis

Extra pulmonary tuberculosis is infection of tissues and organs other than the lungs by mycobacterium tuberculosis and related organisms.

Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis, caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis, primarily affects the lung. It may spread to other organs.

Drug Resistance - Antibiotic Resistance

Drug Resistance - Antibiotic Resistance

Drug resistance is often a problem in malaria, tuberculosis, HIV, sexually transmitted diseases and hospital acquired diseases. Judicious use of antibiotics can control the problem.

AIDS/HIV

AIDS/HIV

"AIDS is an epidemic disease, a potentially preventable, deadly infection for which there is no cure, no vaccine, and it is not under control." - National Commission on AIDS, 1993.

Health Insurance - India

Health Insurance - India

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.

Screening Tests for Tuberculosis

Screening Tests for Tuberculosis

Tuberculin skin test and Interferon  Release Assays are tests used to screen for tuberculosis.

Silicosis

Silicosis

Silicosis is a lung disease caused by inhalation of crystalline free silica dust. It is characterised by nodular pulmonary fibrosis.

More News on:

Tuberculosis AIDS/HIV Silicosis Screening Tests for Tuberculosis Health Insurance - India 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Hay Fever

Test Your Knowledge on Hay Fever

Hay fever is caused by allergy to pollen and is characterized by runny or blocked nose, sneezing, ...

 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

Therapeutic drug monitoring is measuring drug concentrations at specific intervals in a patient's ...

 Sweet's Syndrome

Sweet's Syndrome

Sweet's syndrome or acute febrile neutrophilic dermatosis is a skin disorder with no specific ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...