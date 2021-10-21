About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

Indian Government to Release Song for Celebrating 100 Crore Vaccination Mark

by Hannah Joy on October 21, 2021 at 11:29 AM
Font : A-A+

Indian Government to Release Song for Celebrating 100 Crore Vaccination Mark

Indian Health Ministry has planned several events to celebrate the achievement of 100 crore vaccination marks, which is expected to be achieved on Thursday.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will release a song and an audio visual film to celebrate the landmark milestone of administering 100 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses.

Advertisement


According to an official press release, Mandaviya will release the film and song at the Red Fort in the national capital.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Union Health Minister said in a tweet that 99 crore vaccine doses were administered across the country as of Wednesday.
Advertisement

He said: "We are at 99 crore. Go for it India... continue to rapidly march towards our milestone of 100 crore Covid-19 vaccinations."

In another tweet, Mandaviya appealed to those not vaccinated yet to get the vaccine and be the part of historical moment.

He said: "To be a part of this golden opportunity, I appeal to the countrymen that those who are yet to be vaccinated should contribute to this historic golden vaccination journey of India by getting vaccinated immediately."

India has administered over 99.70 crore vaccine doses so far under the country's vaccination drive.

India needs another 25 lakh vaccine jabs to achieve the 100 crore vaccination mark.



Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Stem Cells Aid the Development Of Sperm Cells For Infertilit...
High Dairy Intake Lowers Falls, Fractures in Elderly >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
First-Ever Successful Pig-To-Human Kidney Transplantation
First-Ever Successful Pig-To-Human Kidney Transplantation
World Osteoporosis Day 2021 -
World Osteoporosis Day 2021 - "Serve up Bone Strength"
Spirituality and Mental Health
Spirituality and Mental Health
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Celebrating Life: Positivity and Rejoicing Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked Traveling with Children Abroad? - Parents, Stay Alert! Neck Cracking 

Recommended Reading
Why Pregnant and Lactating Women Should Follow Strict Covid-19 Vaccine Schedules?
Why Pregnant and Lactating Women Should Follow Strict Covid-19 Vaccine Schedules?
Key antibody functions are delayed in pregnant and lactating women following initial COVID-19 ......
19% Indians Refuse taking COVID-19 Vaccine
19% Indians Refuse taking COVID-19 Vaccine
Around 19 percent people in a poll conducted in India said they neither fear COVID-risk nor wish to ...
New Inhalable COVID Vaccine may Boost Antibodies 300-Fold
New Inhalable COVID Vaccine may Boost Antibodies 300-Fold
CanSino Biologics has developed an inhalable coronavirus vaccine that shows an increase of 250- to ....
India Inc to Play a Vital Role in Vaccine Rollout, Says CII
India Inc to Play a Vital Role in Vaccine Rollout, Says CII
High-Level Taskforce has been set on COVID-19 Vaccines with the objective of galvanizing industry .....
Celebrating Life: Positivity and Rejoicing
Celebrating Life: Positivity and Rejoicing
Life reflects dynamism, vitality, beauty and power. Life offers abundance. It regularly gives us a c...
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and e...
Traveling with Children Abroad? - Parents, Stay Alert!
Traveling with Children Abroad? - Parents, Stay Alert!
Traveling with children is always challenging as it involves careful planning. Here are some precaut...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close