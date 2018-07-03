medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

Indian Government Promotes Food Fortification to Address Dietary Deficiencies

by Anjali Aryamvally on  March 7, 2018 at 11:44 AM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The Indian government is encouraging enrichment of food items with micronutrients in order to remove dietary deficiencies among its citizens, said Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Ashwini Kumar Choubey.
Indian Government Promotes Food Fortification to Address Dietary Deficiencies
Indian Government Promotes Food Fortification to Address Dietary Deficiencies

"In order to promote fortification as a means to address micro nutrient deficiencies, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has operationalised the draft Food Safety and Standards (Fortification of Foods) Regulations, 2016 in October 2016," he said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

The regulations include provisions regarding standards for fortification of food articles namely wheat flour, rice, milk, edible oil and salt with vitamins and minerals, said the minister to a query on the laws for food fortification in the country.

"At present, all the major oil producers in the country are voluntarily fortifying at least one brand in their product portfolios," he said.

The FSSAI may from time to time mandate fortification of any food article under the regulations on the directions of the Central or the state governments in consultation with stakeholders, he added.

The Women and Child Development Ministry and the Human Resource Development Ministry have advised the use of double fortified salt with iron and iodine, wheat flour with iron, folic acid and vitamin B-12, and edible oil with vitamin A and D under their Integrated Child Development Scheme and Mid-day Meal Scheme.

Under Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restriction on Sales) Regulations, 2011, sale of only iodized salt is permitted for direct human consumption.

Further, Food Safety and Standards (Food Product Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011 provide that vanaspati should contain synthetic Vitamin A.

Choubey said FSSAI has established Food Fortification Resource Centre in collaboration with Tata Trusts and various international NGOs working in the field of nutrition as a resource centre to promote large-scale fortification of food and to nudge and facilitate food businesses to adopt fortification as a norm.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Iron-Coated Whey Protein, The New Formula For Iron Fortification

Iron-Coated Whey Protein, The New Formula For Iron Fortification

The protein nanofibrils coated with iron can be easily added to different types of food without affecting their taste or smell or color.

UK Government Urged to Mandate Enrichment of Flour With Folate

UK Government Urged to Mandate Enrichment of Flour With Folate

Neural tube defects anencephaly and spina bifida can be prevented by taking sufficient folic acid through fortification of flour with folate during pregnancy.

Congenital Heart Defects Decline After Food Fortification With Folic Acid

Congenital Heart Defects Decline After Food Fortification With Folic Acid

Folic acid deficiency during pregnancy is linked to birth defects. Consumption of folic acid fortified foods lowered the rates of congenital heart defects in Canada.

Increasing Dietary Zinc Intake Reduces DNA Strand Breaks

Increasing Dietary Zinc Intake Reduces DNA Strand Breaks

A moderate 4-mg/d increase in dietary zinc, similar to that which would be expected from zinc-biofortified crops, improves zinc absorption.

Hunger Fullness and Weight Control

Hunger Fullness and Weight Control

An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the major causes of obesity.

Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded

Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded

Read on to become a “pro” in “label reading” and don’t get tricked by fancy promotions of food product manufacturing companies.

Selenium - Natural Source Better than Supplements

Selenium - Natural Source Better than Supplements

Selenium is a powerful anti-oxidant that prevents cell damage and helps in thyroid hormone production. Selenium is a trace mineral required by the body for proper growth and functioning.

Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan

Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan

Ramadhan calls for a change in your food habits, and to help you glide through it easily, here we’ve put down some effective tips. Read on to know more.

Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat

Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat

Every nutrition fad comes with its share of diet foods. While they seem healthy, many diet foods promote weight gain. This article will highlight the top diet foods that make you fat.

Top Food for Dieters

Top Food for Dieters

A diet food contains protein, fiber and good fats, which help in weight management. Diet foods if consumed regularly can aid in weight loss. Top diet foods include some nuts, vegetables, grain, fruits.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

You May Also Like

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

More News on:

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Hunger Fullness and Weight Control Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat Top Food for Dieters Selenium - Natural Source Better than Supplements 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Hormonal Imbalance

Hormonal Imbalance

These signs and symptoms could alert you to a possible hormone imbalance. Too much or too little of ...

 Geriatric Pregnancy or Pregnancy in Women of Advanced Maternal Age

Geriatric Pregnancy or Pregnancy in Women of Advanced Maternal Age

Pregnancy in advanced maternal age refers to women who conceive after 35 years. Maintaining a ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR)

Test Your Knowledge on Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR)

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is a lifesaving procedure useful in emergencies when someone's ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...