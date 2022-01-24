Indian Government Mandates QR Codes for Drug Packages

Advertisement

API is the core ingredient for manufacturing a drug. If it is fake or sub-standard, its quality is jeopardized. A significant chunk of APIs is imported to India from China.Tthe Government is taking measures to ensure that India can manufacture most of it indigenously.The changes in the rules of the drug were made under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, after consultation with the regulator's subject expert panel— the drugs technical advisory board. The initiative will help easily distinguish between real and fake drugs.India's drug regulatory authority is also amending the Drugs and Cosmetics (D&C) Rules, 1945.Source: Medindia