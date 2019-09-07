medindia

Indian Farmers may Get Double the Income Using a New Technology

by Mohamed Fathima S on  July 9, 2019 at 10:10 AM Environmental Health
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) has developed a new technology in aquaculture that would help Indian farmers double the income.
Indian Farmers may Get Double the Income Using a New Technology
Indian Farmers may Get Double the Income Using a New Technology

The institute has recently established a 'Backyard Re-circulatory Aquaculture System' developed by Cochin University of Science and Technology.

Show Full Article


The system, an intensive fish culture pond, enables high density stocking of fish in cages. This would allow off-setting of the load by stocking different varieties and sizes of fish in smaller cages in a pond, the institute said in a statement.

Since the water requirement for this system is quite low, the high-density stocking of fish in different cages enables flexibility in managing a fishpond.

"We can only double the income of farmers by promoting integrated farming practices. Such technology-backed smart farming solutions will encourage youth to undertake farming as an occupation," said W.R. Reddy, Director General at NIRDPR.

This system, inaugurated at the Institute's Rural Technology Park, was established with funding support of the National Fisheries Development Board, a government organisation.

Fish varieties that can be grown in the system include Tilapia, Pangasius, Murrel and Pearlspot. The economics of growing Genetically Improved Farm Tilapia (GIFT) in the pond, for a stocking period of 120 days over three cycles per year, demonstrates that an average monthly return of Rs 25,750 can be expected from fish culture.

The aquaculture system can act as a source of additional income for farmers located even in low water availability areas, helping them double their income, the statement said. In addition, the sludge periodically pumped out of the pond can be utilized to grow agriculture crops without the addition of chemical fertilizers, it said.

Given that the intensive fish culture does not require to be limited in geography to coastal areas, it can also be used in inland areas, further confirming the flexibility of the system.

The Rural Technology Park at NIRDPR will demonstrate the functioning of the system and provide necessary training to farmers, self-help groups (SHGs) and youth who are keen on undertaking fish culture for enhancing their income.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Recommended Reading

Health Insurance in India - An Introduction

The term Health Insurance is used to describe a form of insurance that pays for medical expenses. Read on to choose from types of health insurance schemes available in India.

Health Insurance for Senior Citizens in India

An insight into the health insurance schemes and policies as promoted by the Government.

An Introduction - Indian General [Non-Life] Insurance Companies

In today's age of consumerism, insurance requirements have expanded to keep pace with the increasing risks.

Awareness about Healthcare Insurance in India

A basic awareness about Indian health insurance for any layman for quick reference presented in a crisp format.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

More News on:

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Acute Coronary Syndrome 

What's New on Medindia

Microvascular Disease Linked to Increased Risk of Leg Amputation

Home Remedies for Headache

Home Remedies for Itchy Scalp
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive