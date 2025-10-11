Indian Employees Keep Mental Health Locked Down at Work

Workplace stress affects productivity and well-being; managing it with breaks, boundaries, and support can improve mental health and job satisfaction.

A recent survey on the occasion of World Mental Health Day highlights that manyreflecting enduring stigma in workplace culture.According to a Naukri-conducted survey of nearly 19,650 job seekers, around 31% of respondents said they feared being viewed as incapable if they disclosed mental health issues to colleagues or management.Other concerns include:The survey further revealed that almost 75% of professionals are uncomfortable taking leave specifically for mental health reasons. Instead, many prefer to report sick leave without mentioning the actual cause, while others completely avoid taking time off despite needing rest and recovery.Only a small portion of employees said they feel safe being open about their mental health when applying for leave, reflecting how workplace culture still discourages transparency around emotional well-being.When asked about stressors contributing to poor mental health, most respondents pointed toMany employees also cited unrealistic deadlines and long working hours as major factors behind burnout and anxiety.Experts say that while mental health awareness has grown significantly in recent years, cultural and systemic barriers continue to prevent open dialogue within corporate settings. Employees want workplaces to prioritize well-being by introducing supportive policies, flexible work arrangements, and training for managers to handle mental health conversations sensitively.they emphasize, requires continuous efforts — from leadership commitment to employee education and proactive communication strategies.The findings highlight a crucial gap between awareness and action. Although more companies now celebrate World Mental Health Day and host wellness programs, meaningful change will only happen when employees feel genuinely supported and unafraid to prioritize their mental well-being.As India continues its journey toward a more open conversation around mental health, fostering empathy and acceptance in workplaces could be the most powerful step toward lasting change.Maintaining mental well-being at work begins with recognizing early signs of stress and taking proactive steps to manage them.Setting clear boundaries between professional and personal time, taking short breaks to recharge, and practicing mindfulness or deep-breathing exercises can help reduce anxiety.Employees should prioritize open communication — sharing concerns with managers or trusted colleagues instead of internalizing pressure.Organizations, too, can foster a healthier environment by promoting flexible work options, encouraging mental health days, offering access to counselling or employee assistance programs, and creating a culture that normalizes conversations around mental well-being. Together, these practices can build resilience and promote a supportive, balanced workplace.Source-Medindia