Indian Doctors Successfully Perform Stem Cell Transplant on a 4-year-old

A four-year-old girl was successfully operated for an autologous peripheral blood stem cell transplantation at Manipal Hospitals in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, India.

‘An autologous stem cell transplant is a procedure where the patients blood stem cells are used to replace the diseased marrow.’

The stem cell transplantation was done under the supervision of Dr. Krishna Reddy, who is a consultant medical oncologist and bone marrow transplant physician and Dr. Madhav, who is a consultant medical oncology.Estaru Rani was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma Stage IV, which is one of the most common cancers among childhood and is known to emerge from the nerve cells."The child was referred back from NIMS under exceptional circumstances, after completing chemotherapy.We accepted the challenge and took the responsibility of saving the child's life. In advanced cases the treatment also includes an autologous stem cell transplant to reduce the chance of recurrence," said Krishna Reddy.The team of doctors performed the most difficult surgery and excised the posterior mediastinal ganglioneuroblastoma.They then proceeded with an autologous stem cell transplant, which is a procedure where the patient's own blood stem cells are used to replace the diseased marrow.Source: Medindia