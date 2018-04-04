medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

Indian Doctors Successfully Operate a 3-year-old for Rare Heart Condition

by Hannah Joy on  April 4, 2018 at 3:50 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A three-year-old boy who was suffering from a rare heart condition was successfully diagnosed and operated by doctors at the Fortis Hospital, New Delhi.
Indian Doctors Successfully Operate a 3-year-old for Rare Heart Condition
Indian Doctors Successfully Operate a 3-year-old for Rare Heart Condition

Mohd Aasim was from Jammu and Kashmir and had a large hole in the heart. His aorta and pulmonary artery were coming out of the wrong chamber.

To add on to his complications, one of the main blood vessels was blocked below the valve. As a result, the kid had turned blue with oxygen concentration of mere 52 percent instead of 100 percent, the hospital said in a statement.

A team led by Vijay Agarwal, Director and HOD, Paediatric Surgery, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, successfully operated upon the patient using Double Root Translocation (DRT) surgery method.

"The eight-hour-long operation and post-op recovery of the patient was smooth. He came out of the ventilator only five hours after being shifted from the ICU," Agarwal said.

"The next day, his oxygen concentration was restored to 100 percent," he added.

At the time of admission, an echo and CT evaluation was conducted, after which a decision was taken in favour of the complicated surgery, in consultation with his family who were briefed about the risks involved.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Related Links

Hole in the Heart Increases Risk for Stroke After Surgery

Hole in the Heart Increases Risk for Stroke After Surgery

Preoperatively diagnosed patent foramen ovale (hole in the heart) is associated with perioperative ischemic stroke (stroke during operation).

Scientists Discover Baby Heart Disease Gene

Scientists Discover Baby Heart Disease Gene

A gene that is associated with a form of congenital heart disease found in newborns has been discovered by Newcastle University scientists.

Teen With Hole in Her Heart Cannot Be Made Whole 'Unless She Has A Heart Attack'

Teen With Hole in Her Heart Cannot Be Made Whole 'Unless She Has A Heart Attack'

A teenager who has a hole in her heart says she has been refused an operation unless she has a heart attack.

Boy With 'Holey' Heart Lives

Boy With 'Holey' Heart Lives

2-year-old Alistar Essex did not have just one hole but as many as a teabag, discovered stunned doctors when they opened him up.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.

Pericarditis

Pericarditis

Pericarditis occurs when the pericardium gets inflamed. Pericarditis is characterized by severe chest pain.

Statins

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

More News on:

Heart Healthy Heart Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Statins Mitral Valve Prolapse Aortic Valve Stenosis Pericarditis Acute Coronary Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Molar Pregnancy

Molar Pregnancy

Molar pregnancy or hydatidiform mole occurs due to an abnormal conception, that results in no baby ...

 Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis is a life-long debilitating auto-immune disease. Multiple sclerosis infographic ...

 Dracunculiasis / Guinea-worm disease

Dracunculiasis / Guinea-worm disease

Dracunculiasis (Guinea worm disease) is caused by the parasite Dracunculus medinensis. It causes a ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...