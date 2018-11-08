A Nigerian who was unable to walk for the last 10 years is now able to walk. Delhi hospital doctors gave him a new lease of life by successfully performing a knee replacement surgery.

Indian Doctors Help a Nigerian Walk After 10 Years

‘A 41 year old man, Abdullah Usmani who was battling multiple haemolytic and genetic complications was successfully operated and is now able to walk after 10 long years.’

Abdullah Usmani, 41, was suffering from a severe knee problem complicated by an incurable genetic blood disorder.After a full-fledged post-recovery rehabilitation program for a fluidic knee-movement and wound recovery, finally took the walk of freedom from pain, suffering and mental trauma that often accompany such illnesses.According to a hospital statement, Usmani had spent a major part of his life bedridden due to sickle cell anaemia, a genetic blood disorder causes knee arthritis and deformed bone development.Also suffering from other growth disorder complications, including multiple joint complications, hand-foot syndrome, Usmani's congenital problem led him to undergo a spleen removal surgery in 2002, which led to worsening of his knee arthritis.A team of doctors at Aakash Healthcare here then gave him a high-end oxinium implant that helped him walk again after 10 years, the statement said."After studying his case in detail, we concluded that Usmani's knee consisted of a severely inflamed tissue and required an intraoperative culture extraction. Following this, a total-knee replacement was undertaken using the implant."Source: IANS