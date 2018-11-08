medindia
Indian Doctors Help a Nigerian Walk After 10 Years

by Hannah Joy on  August 11, 2018 at 9:26 AM
A Nigerian who was unable to walk for the last 10 years is now able to walk. Delhi hospital doctors gave him a new lease of life by successfully performing a knee replacement surgery.
Indian Doctors Help a Nigerian Walk After 10 Years

Abdullah Usmani, 41, was suffering from a severe knee problem complicated by an incurable genetic blood disorder.

After a full-fledged post-recovery rehabilitation program for a fluidic knee-movement and wound recovery, finally took the walk of freedom from pain, suffering and mental trauma that often accompany such illnesses.

According to a hospital statement, Usmani had spent a major part of his life bedridden due to sickle cell anaemia, a genetic blood disorder causes knee arthritis and deformed bone development.

Also suffering from other growth disorder complications, including multiple joint complications, hand-foot syndrome, Usmani's congenital problem led him to undergo a spleen removal surgery in 2002, which led to worsening of his knee arthritis.

A team of doctors at Aakash Healthcare here then gave him a high-end oxinium implant that helped him walk again after 10 years, the statement said.

"After studying his case in detail, we concluded that Usmani's knee consisted of a severely inflamed tissue and required an intraoperative culture extraction. Following this, a total-knee replacement was undertaken using the implant."



Source: IANS

