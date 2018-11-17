Ptosis or droopy eyelids can be modified with current surgical approaches along with an additional procedure on the upper lid of the eye, say Indian doctors.

Indian Doctors Develop a New Technique for Treatment of Ptosis

‘Incorporating an additional lid crease incision, the modified surgery technique addresses symmetry between the eyes and enhanced medical outcomes resulting in superior aesthetic appeal and greater patient and doctor satisfaction rates.’

The study conducted by eminent facial plastic surgeon Dr. Debraj Shome and researchers at The Esthetic Clinics from India also points out that commonly performed techniques may not yield results which are as good as the new technique.The new study was published in the top American Journal, published by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.The study was carried over a period of 5 years between 2011 and 2016 on 100 patients, with ptosis (droopy eyelid) in one eye, since birth. The surgeries were conducted on 2 groups of 50 patients each with only one group receiving the newly modified surgery, incorporating an eyelid crease.By incorporation of an additional lid crease incision, the modified surgery technique addressed symmetry between the eyes and enhanced medical outcomes resulting in superior aesthetic appeal and greater patient and doctor satisfaction rates.Dr. Debraj Shome said,Dr. Shome's modified surgical technique combines the Tarso-frontal sling surgery (attaching a band to the forehead muscle) to raise the droopy eyelid, along with eyelid crease formation performed to address symmetry between the eyelid creases.Dr. Shome warns,or when the border of the upper eyelid sags to a lower position than normal is a common condition that afflicts people of all age groups. It occurs due to presence of a weak eyelid muscle as a result of which lifting the eyelid becomes difficult. While it might not always be a cause for worry, it does spoil the overall look of the face making the eyes look asymmetrical and crooked. However, when the drooping eyelid covers all or part of the pupil, it can interfere with vision.Ptosis can be caused by many factors ranging from natural to more serious medical conditions. Anyone can get droopy eyelids—there are no substantial differences in prevalence between men and women or between ethnicities.Dr. Shome explains,Dr. Debraj Shome is a celebrity facial plastic/ cosmetic surgeon and Director, The Esthetic Clinics, Mumbai. He has been awarded four distinct prestigious fellowships making him an illustrious figure in the field of facial plastic surgery.Dr. Shome has handled some of the most complex facial plastic surgical procedures, making him one of the top plastic surgeons in the world. He recently performed the first ever nasal reconstruction on a patient suffering from a rare genetic disease known as 'ectodermal dysplasia' using the rib cartilage.Source: Medindia