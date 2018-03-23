medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

Indian Doctor is Rescuing Pakistan With Liver Transplant

by Chrisy Ngilneii on  March 23, 2018 at 11:56 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Dr Subhash Gupta is heading to Karachi to perform about three to four liver transplants and train local doctors in Paksitan.

This Indian liver transplant surgeon Dr Subhash Gupta has been performing liver transplants at the Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS), Karachi.
Indian Doctor is Rescuing Pakistan With Liver Transplant
Indian Doctor is Rescuing Pakistan With Liver Transplant

This time he is expected to perform "three to four liver transplant surgeries at the Ojha campus of DUHS", according an announcement made by the vice-chancellor of the university, Prof. Saeed Quraishy, at a medical conference organized by the Pak GI and Liver Diseases Society (PGLDS).

The doctor is also expected to train a team of Pakistani surgeons to enable them to perform complicated surgery without foreign supervisions.

This visit is Dr. Gupta's second visit to the DUHS in three months. On December 2017, he had performed three transplants at the same institution and received shields of appreciation from the governor of Sindh, Dr Ishratul Ibad.

A path-finder
Dr Gupta is credited globally for his work in the field of liver transplantation. He pioneered the development of Living Donor Liver Transplant (LDLT) in India, and was recognized for successfully performing 300 LDLTs in 2013 at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital. He also received the Medical Council of India's Dr B.C. Roy Award by in 2016.

Medical crisis in Pakistan - Indian doctors to the rescue
According to the Express Tribune newspaper, Karachi's health sector faces a lack of trained human resources, due to which a large number of patients have to go out of the country for liver transplants.

Around 700-800 Pakistani patients go abroad for liver transplants every year, at a total cost of up to $4 million, the Dawn newspaper quoted liver transplant experts at Islamabad's Shifa International Hospitals as saying. More than 500 Pakistanis had received liver transplants in India until 2015, mostly at private hospitals like New Delhi's Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, where a liver transplant costs between Rs 20 to 32 lakh, along with the additional traveling expenses.

Indian doctors have also been setting up liver transplant camps across the border. In 2015, a 'peace clinic' program was set up between Karachi's Dr Ziauddin Hospital and Gurugram's Medanta, where Dr Arvinder Singh Soin conducted a camp for liver transplant patients.

Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Related Links

Liver Cancer

Liver Cancer

Liver or hepatic cancer is an abnormal growth of cells in the liver. The leading cause of the disease is cirrhosis or scarring of the liver tissue.

Liver Failure

Liver Failure

Liver failure occurs when the liver loses its ability to perform its normal functions of regeneration or repair. It can be a gradual or a sudden process.

Fibroscan for Fatty Liver Cirrhosis and Fibrosis

Fibroscan for Fatty Liver Cirrhosis and Fibrosis

Recently, Fibroscan has incorporated the noninvasive Controlled Attenuation Parameter technique to estimate the degree of fatty infiltration in the liver.

Living Donor Liver Transplant: What Are the Risks?

Living Donor Liver Transplant: What Are the Risks?

The risk of dying as a result of a living donor liver segment removal is between 0.2-2.0%. The risk of morbidity is anywhere between 1.3% (in highly experienced centers) to 60%.

Current Treatments for Liver Cancer

Current Treatments for Liver Cancer

Current Treatments for Liver Cancer (also known as hepatoma or hepatocellular carcinoma) can result in complete cure of the disease if it is detected early.

Eradicate Quackery, Save Lives

Eradicate Quackery, Save Lives

Quackery means promotion of a medical cure which is otherwise scientifically unproven and baseless.

Fatty Liver Disease: A Growing Health Problem in India

Fatty Liver Disease: A Growing Health Problem in India

Non alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the leading cause of liver dysfunction worldwide and is a rapidly growing health problem in India.

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis A is the most benign of the hepatitis viruses and usually has no long term side effects. Hepatitis A vaccine is available that is 95% effective in preventing the disease.

Layman’s Guide to Understanding Medical Specialists

Layman’s Guide to Understanding Medical Specialists

A medical specialist is a recognized expert in his field and is usually accredited by a medical board. Read about forty four different specialist and what they do.

Milk Thistle

Milk Thistle

Milk Thistle is a resourceful natural plant which has many medicinal benefits. In herbal medication milk thistle is used in cases of liver diseases.

Sclerosing Cholangitis

Sclerosing Cholangitis

Sclerosing cholangitis is a liver disease characterized by inflammation and scarring of bile ducts within and outside the liver resulting in their constriction.

Wilson's Disease

Wilson's Disease

This is a rare inherited systemic disorder of copper metabolism, affecting the liver mainly before other organs.

More News on:

Hepatitis A Liver Wilson's Disease Eradicate Quackery, Save Lives Sclerosing Cholangitis Layman’s Guide to Understanding Medical Specialists Milk Thistle Current Treatments for Liver Cancer Fatty Liver Disease: A Growing Health Problem in India Living Donor Liver Transplant: What Are the Risks? 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Diseases from Pets

Diseases from Pets

Pets can give you diseases. Surprised? You may love your pet but beware! Your pets might be ...

 Water Matters: Why You Need to Drink Enough Water Everyday

Water Matters: Why You Need to Drink Enough Water Everyday

Water is essential to balance body fluids, boost brain function, improve digestion, prevent ...

 Drug Hypersensitivity

Drug Hypersensitivity

Drug hypersensitivity is an adverse reaction that occurs due to an interaction between a drug and ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...