Indian and Pakistani Doctors Unite to Save a 3-Year-Old Girl

by Iswarya on  August 16, 2018 at 10:05 AM Hospital News
Hadia Nesari, a three-year-old girl from Afghanistan, was successfully treated for the chronic liver disease by a team of Indian and Pakistani doctors.
A three-year-old baby Hadia Nesari from Afghanistan has been given a new lease of life by a team of Indian and Pakistani doctors here. The baby suffered from the chronic liver disease.

Hadia had been unwell in Afghanistan and was referred to Huma Cheema, a Pakistan-based Paediatric Hepatologist at Children's Hospital in Lahore.

"She had contracted the chronic liver disease of unknown cause, and despite our best efforts, her disease became severe, and the organ became cirrhotic. Essentially, her liver was failing," Cheema said in a statement.

"In the end, the only option was a liver transplant. I immediately referred her to Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in New Delhi," Cheema added.

In about 20 percent of children needing a liver transplant, the cause cannot be identified as was the case with Hadia, the doctors said.

"As the blood vessels in a young child are very small, we needed to take extra care to plan the transplant. Her father Ahmed Fawad became her liver donor," said Neerav Goyal, Senior Consultant, Liver Transplant and Hepatobiliary at Apollo Hospitals.

The doctors performed a successful 12-hour liver transplant surgery on the patient last month.

"Baby Hadia is doing well now, and all her tests are normal," the doctors said.

Source: IANS

