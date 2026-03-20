Indian Actress Priyanka Chopra’s Fight for Diabetes Care

Priyanka Chopra joins Nat Geo to change India’s diabetes care and challenge the societal stigma, providing life-saving support to people.

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Priyanka Chopra Jonas is on a mission to make health care more accessible



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What is Type 1 Diabetes?

What Role Did Priyanka’s Medical Background Play in Her Advocacy?

How Does Workplace Discrimination Affect Indians with Diabetes?

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Invisible inequities in type I diabetes care in India: A multi-stakeholder qualitative study from Karnataka



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Recent Study Says 136 million Indians at High Risk for Prediabetes

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Metabolic non-communicable disease health report of India: the ICMR-INDIAB national cross-sectional study (ICMR-INDIAB-17)



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Does ‘Beyond Type 1’ Make Lifesaving Health Info Accessible to All?

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Priyanka Chopra Jonas Joins the Board of Directors at Beyond Type 1



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Priyanka Chopra Jonas is Shifting the Global Narrative on Diabetes

Top Tips to Manage Type 1 Diabetes Effectively

Balance the carbohydrates in your meal (like rice, roti, or bread) with plenty of vegetables to keep your blood sugar steady.

Try to get at least 30 minutes of daily physical activity, such as brisk walking, to help your body use insulin better.

Monitor your blood sugar levels as advised by your doctor.

For staying hydrated, choose water for over sugary juices to avoid unnecessary sugar spikes.

Try to eat your meals and take your medication on time every day to maintain a stable routine.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is on a mission to make health care more accessible - (https://www.nationalgeographic.com/culture/nat-geo-33/article/priyanka-chopra-jonas-2026) Invisible inequities in type I diabetes care in India: A multi-stakeholder qualitative study from Karnataka - (https://journals.plos.org/globalpublichealth/article?id=10.1371/journal.pgph.0005129) Metabolic non-communicable disease health report of India: the ICMR-INDIAB national cross-sectional study (ICMR-INDIAB-17) - (https://www.thelancet.com/journals/landia/article/PIIS2213-8587(23)00119-5/fulltext) Priyanka Chopra Jonas Joins the Board of Directors at Beyond Type 1 - (https://beyondtype1.org/priyanka-chopra-jonas-board/)

Global celebrity Priyanka Chopra Jonas collaborates with National Geographic’s “33” toand break myths aroundPriyanka Chopra who was recently featured in the 2026 National Geographic 33 series,() a list dedicated to the world’s most powerful trendsetters and pioneers,Beyond Hollywood and Bollywood success, her newest endeavor focuses on a silent epidemic ‘diabetes crisis’ threatening her home country India, seriously than anywhere else in the world.where the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks and destroys the cells in the pancreas that produce insulin.Without insulin, your body cannot move sugar molecules from the bloodstream into your cells to be used for energy. This causesPriyanka’s passion for healthcare is not just a promotional campaign; it’s in her natural aptitude. As the daughter of two Indian military doctors, she grew up in hospitals and personally witnessed how access to medicine determines a person’s future.However,. Nick was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at age 13. Priyanka shares a sensitive view into their early marriage, conceding that she used to wake up in the middle of the night just to check if Nick was still breathing.The experience withstartled her to look into the daily reality of those living withPriyanka Chopra Jonas’s mission is backed by a 2026 study in, which exposes the hidden struggle of Indians with Type 1 diabetes.() The research shows thatBy speaking out, Priyanka is breaking these negative labels of the society and proving that with the right support and modern tools, anyone can live a full, healthy life. The, affecting marriage prospects and family planning.According to a landmark study in, there are, and another.() Priyanka is encouraging more people to get tested early. Her mission is to change how we treat health in India and save millions of lives.To fight against the prevailing diabetic crisis in India, Priyanka joined the committee of ‘Beyond Type 1,’ a nonprofit board which was co-founded by Nick Jonas. She has been influential in navigating the organization’s focus toward India.(By launching health and education campaigns in local languages like, not just English speakers.As Priyanka prepares for her upcoming blockbuster film, Varanasi, she continues to stay dedicated to her message: “” Her goal is to shift the narrative from fear to empowerment, ensuring thatBy using her platform of 90 million followers on Instagram, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is proving that her ultimate, long-term objective might just be the one that saves millions of lives.By making consistent lifestyle changes, you can take full control of managing diabetes to lead a vibrant, active life.Source-Medindia