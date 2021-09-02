by Hannah Joy on  February 9, 2021 at 4:43 PM Indian Health News
India Vaccinates 2.2 Lakh Beneficiaries in a Day
More than 6 million have been vaccinated of which 2 lakh beneficiaries, including healthcare and frontline workers were vaccinated yesterday, said the Union Health Ministry.

The data shared by the ministry showed that 2,23,298 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 6 pm on Monday through 8,257 sessions held across the country.

With the latest addition, the cumulative number of healthcare and frontline workers vaccinated against Covid-19 has now reached 60,35,660 through 1,24,744 sessions held so far. Of these 54,12,270 are healthcare workers and the remaining 6,23,390 are frontline workers.


Meanwhile, the figure of deaths of vaccine beneficiaries has reached 23 after one person was reported dead in the last 24 hours. "Total 23 deaths have been recorded till date. In the last 24 hours, one death has been reported -- a 29-year-old female, a resident of Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh," the ministry informed.

"These comprise 0.0004 percent of the total vaccinations. Of the 23, nine persons died in hospitals while 14 deaths were recorded outside the hospitals," it added.

However, the ministry officials clarified that "none of these deaths have been causally linked to Covid-19 vaccination".

The ministry also informed that 29 persons have been hospitalized after receiving vaccine doses so far, comprising 0.0005 percent of the total vaccinations.

"Of the 29 cases of hospitalization, 19 were discharged after treatment, while nine persons died. In the last 24 hours, one person suffering from B/L facial palsy has been hospitalized in Thiruvananthapuram, and his condition is stable, officials said.

However, they maintained that no case of serious/severe adverse event following immunization/death is attributable to vaccination till date.



Source: IANS

