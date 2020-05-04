India-US Partnership to Fight COVID-19 Pandemic

Coronavirus outbreak: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump have agreed to deploy the full strength of the India-US partnership to resolutely and effectively combat the COVID-19 crisis.



Modi on Saturday spoke to the US President over phone about mounting a joint effort in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.

Stressing the special relationship between the two countries, the Prime Minister reiterated India''s solidarity with the US in overcoming this global crisis together.



The Prime Minister and the US President exchanged notes on the respective steps taken in each country for mitigating the health and economic impacts of the pandemic.



"The two leaders also touched upon the significance of practices such as yoga and ayurveda for ensuring physical and mental wellbeing in these difficult times.



They agreed that their officials would remain in close touch with respect to the global Covid-19 crisis," said a statement issued by the Centre. Modi also took to Twitter to announce, "Had an extensive telephone conversation with President @realDonaldTrump. We had a good discussion, and agreed to deploy the full strength of the India-US partnership to fight COVID-19."



As on Saturday evening, India had over 3,000 active coronavirus cases besides reporting 75 deaths. The situation in worse in the US where the number of cases have reached 277,613 so far.



The two leaders exchanged views on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on global wellbeing and economy.