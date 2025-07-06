India Unveils National Biobank for Personalized Healthcare Revolution

National Biobank paves the way for personalized healthcare through genomic data and population studies.



In a major leap toward personalized healthcare in India, Union Minister of State for Science & Technology and Vice President of CSIR, Dr. Jitendra Singh, inaugurated theand launched India’s own longitudinal population health study at the CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB) in the national capital. ( )The state-of-the-art facility marks a transformative moment for India’s medical research and public health landscape, setting the foundation for developing individualized treatment regimens tailored to a person’s unique genetic profile, lifestyle, and environment.Inspired by the globally renowned UK Biobank model, the Indian version is designed to be even more inclusive—capturing the country’s vast ethnic, geographical, and socio-economic diversity. The Biobank will form the core of a nationwide cohort study, collecting comprehensive genomic, clinical, and lifestyle data from 10,000 individuals. This data will fuel“We are at the threshold of a healthcare revolution where every Indian could receive treatment specific to their genetic and environmental context,” Dr. Singh stated, addressing scientists and dignitaries. “Personalized healthcare is no longer a futuristic concept. It is unfolding here, powered by indigenous innovation.”Highlighting India's unique health challenges, Dr. Singh pointed to the high incidence of central obesity in the population—especially among individuals who appear lean but carry significant abdominal fat. He stressed the importance of population-specific data in designing preventive and therapeutic strategies that are truly effective.“The Biobank is not just a research tool; it’s a national resource that can decode the hidden patterns of Indian health and disease,” he said.The Minister laudedHe noted that India has moved beyond being a follower to becoming a frontrunner in these fields.Notably, CSIR-IGIB is conducting advanced indigenous CRISPR trials targeting sickle cell anemia, liver fibrosis, AMR, and rare disorders—offering hope for affordable, gene-based cures. The new Biobank is expected to bolster these efforts by offering rich datasets that enable gene-guided therapy design and high-precision diagnostics.Dr. Singh also called for stronger collaborations between government departments, academia, and industry to ensure that scientific research translates into real-world healthcare solutions. “We must go beyond publications. Our research should touch lives, enter markets, and reshape public health delivery,” he urged.The National Biobank is a cornerstone of the larger Phenome India Project—a data-rich, multi-year study tracking health outcomes across diverse populations. It aims to unlock insights into how genes interact with environment and behavior over time, with far-reaching implications for disease prevention and public health policy.Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, Director General of CSIR and Secretary, DSIR, hailed the initiative as a foundational step toward India’s healthcare self-reliance. “This is a baby step that holds the potential to grow into ashe said. She praised the ongoing work in tribal regions on sickle cell anemia, the development of affordable diagnostics, and the strength of CSIR’s people-centric research ethos.Dr. Souvik Maiti, Director of CSIR-IGIB, underscored the institute’s two-decade leadership in genomics. From decoding the human genome to spearheading COVID-19 genomic surveillance and developing over 300 rare disease diagnostics, IGIB continues to shape India’s biomedical future. He also highlighted the institute’s latest initiatives in women’s health genomics, space biology, and pilot fitness evaluation using AI, developed in partnership with the Indian Air Force.With the launch of the National Biobank and longitudinal study, India enters a new era of precision health. As genomic science converges with AI, data analytics, and indigenous innovation, the dream of delivering equitable, predictive, and personalized healthcare to every Indian is fast becoming a reality.Source-Medindia