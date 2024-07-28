About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

India to Launch New Health Monitoring Platform!

by Karishma Abhishek on Jul 28 2024 11:56 PM

India to Launch New Health Monitoring Platform!
Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra announced India's commitment to adolescent health and the upcoming launch of a Co-WIN-like platform for tracking children's health records ().
"India is on the cusp of launching the U-WIN platform which is modeled after the Co-WIN platform," said Chandra, while speaking at the launch of the "Economic Case for Investment in the Well-being of Adolescents in India" report in the national capital.

Health, Illness and Wellness: Essential Concept for a Holistic View of Life
Health, Illness and Wellness: Essential Concept for a Holistic View of Life
Concept of health, illness and wellness is crucial for perceiving life from a holistic viewpoint. It helps to understand the interrelationship between the three components for leading a fulfilling life.

India's Commitment to Adolescent Well-Being

The platform "would lead to a transformative impact on not just storing the health records of every child but also in digitizing these records as well as in monitoring, identifying and rectifying the challenges that arise", he added.

The report highlights significant improvements in adolescent well-being in India over recent decades, showcasing the government's extensive policies and programs aimed at promoting the health and well-being of adolescents.

The Health Secretary noted that "India has and will continue to remain steadfast in its commitment to nurturing adolescents' talents".

Health and Wellness Portal for Our Members
Health and Wellness Portal for Our Members
Wellness Portal for Consumers, a trusted personalized information and tools to manage your physical, mental and emotional health and well-being. Register with us and select your plan to avail of the full range of benefits.
"India has the largest population of adolescents in the world, 253 million strong, and growing. Our adolescents are the backbone of our future, embodying the promise of a vibrant and progressive nation," Chandra said, noting that the country is "the first to launch the Rashtriya Kishor Swasthya Karyakram (RKSK)".

RKSK is a dedicated program to "reach out to the 253 million adolescents -- male and female, rural and urban, married and unmarried, in and out-of-school adolescents with special focus on marginalized and under-served groups".

Advertisement
Juices for Detoxification and Well-being
Juices for Detoxification and Well-being
Freshly squeezed fruit and vegetable juices can work wonders for the body and mind. Winters are the best time to benefit from the nutrient rich fresh green, red, orange fruits and vegetables.
Further, the Health Secretary pointed out several programs for the well-being of adolescents, such as the School Health and Wellness Programme under Ayushman Bharat and the Scheme for Promotion of Menstrual Hygiene.

Source-IANS
Food Combinations that Affect Your Well-Being
Food Combinations that Affect Your Well-Being
Combining the foods to give you the optimum nutritional value is the key to healthy eating.

Recommended Readings
Latest Indian Health News
View All
Advertisement