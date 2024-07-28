India to Launch New Health Monitoring Platform!

Did You Know?

Co-WIN platform in India has successfully registered over 900 million COVID-19 vaccination doses. #india #adolescents #wellbeing ’

Co-WIN platform in India has successfully registered over 900 million COVID-19 vaccination doses. #india #adolescents #wellbeing ’

India's Commitment to Adolescent Well-Being

Advertisement

Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra announced India's commitment to adolescent health and the upcoming launch of a Co-WIN-like platform for tracking children's health records ( )."India is on the cusp of launching the U-WIN platform which is modeled after the Co-WIN platform," said Chandra, while speaking at the launch of the "Economic Case for Investment in the Well-being of Adolescents in India" report in the national capital.The platform "would lead to a transformative impact on not just storing the health records of every child but also in digitizing these records as well as in monitoring, identifying and rectifying the challenges that arise", he added.The report highlightsshowcasing the government's extensive policies and programs aimed at promoting the health and well-being of adolescents.The Health Secretary noted that "India has and will continue to remain steadfast in its commitment to nurturing adolescents' talents"."India has the largest population of adolescents in the world, 253 million strong, and growing. Our adolescents are the backbone of our future, embodying the promise of a vibrant and progressive nation," Chandra said, noting that the country is "the first to launch the Rashtriya Kishor Swasthya Karyakram (RKSK)".RKSK is a dedicated program to "reach out to the 253 million adolescents -- male and female, rural and urban, married and unmarried, in and out-of-school adolescents with special focus on marginalized and under-served groups".Further, the Health Secretary pointed outunder Ayushman Bharat and the Scheme for Promotion of Menstrual Hygiene.Source-IANS