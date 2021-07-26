India to be First Country In The World to Have DNA Vaccine

Third wave of COVID-19 pandemic wave may not affect kids, as per the Indian Health Minister.
He said we will soon have vaccines for children and the clinical trials are ongoing.
Mandaviya said, "Zydus Cadila has applied for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its COVID-19 vaccine and Hyderabad-based Biological E will enter the market with 7.5 crore doses of its COVID-19 vaccine by September-October."
‘The DCGI will soon give approval to the RNA vaccine and India will be the first country to have a DNA vaccine against novel coronavirus.’
Source: IANS
