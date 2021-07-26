by Angela Mohan on  July 26, 2021 at 10:42 AM Indian Health News
India to be First Country In The World to Have DNA Vaccine
Third wave of COVID-19 pandemic wave may not affect kids, as per the Indian Health Minister.

He said we will soon have vaccines for children and the clinical trials are ongoing.

Mandaviya said, "Zydus Cadila has applied for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its COVID-19 vaccine and Hyderabad-based Biological E will enter the market with 7.5 crore doses of its COVID-19 vaccine by September-October."


The Drugs Controller General of India will soon give approval as per norms and "India will be the first country in the world whose scientists will have developed a DNA vaccine," he said.



Source: IANS

