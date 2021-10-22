About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
India: The Most Pro-Vaccine Country in The World

by Hannah Joy on October 22, 2021 at 11:53 AM
India: The Most Pro-Vaccine Country in The World

India is the most pro-vaccine country in the world. About 98% of the population is willing to get vaccinated against Covid-19, as per the IANS-CVoter Vaccine Tracker.

The data comes on a day when India reached the milestone of 100 crore vaccinations, and demonstrates that lack of vaccine hesitancy has played a big role in achieving this number.

CVoter Founder Yashwant Deshmukh said that India is the most pro-vaccine country in the world and at all times, 90 percent or more wanted to get vaccinated.

The talk of vaccine hesitancy being high in India that may hold up the vaccination drive may have been a false narrative, Deshmukh said.

As many as 82 percent of the eligible population has already received one dose of the Covid vaccine while 39 percent have recived both the doses.
While India is intensely pro-vaccine, vaccine hesitancy is higher in Europe by 5 times and in the US by 10 times, as compared to India.

In the vaccination drive, the entire population may not be counted, as the eligible population is only above 18 years.

Only 2 percent have said they do not want to get vaccinated, as per the tracker. The vaccine hesitancy was 12-13 percent a year back, which has come down to only 2 percent now.

In the tracker, when asked if the country of origin of the vaccine has no impact, 22.4 percent disagreed and 70.1 percent agreed with the notion. The 22.4 percent represents aversion to Chinese vaccines.

A total of 15.4 percent in the tracker disagreed with the notion that vaccines are compatible with religious beliefs. Even though 15.4 percent said this, almost 13 percent also said they will take the vaccine, leaving the vaccine hesitancy at only 2 percent.



Source: IANS
