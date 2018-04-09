medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

India Strives to Achieve Highest Possible Level of Health: Minister

by Iswarya on  September 4, 2018 at 9:52 AM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

JP Nadda, the Union Health, and Family Welfare Minister said that India had fast-tracked many initiatives aimed at obtaining all the principles of global health coverage. He also stressed that the main objective of the country is to achieve the highest possible level of health.
India Strives to Achieve Highest Possible Level of Health: Minister
India Strives to Achieve Highest Possible Level of Health: Minister

"India has fast-tracked many initiatives aimed at achieving all the core tenets of Universal Health Coverage i.e, strengthening health systems, improving access to free medicines and diagnostics and reducing catastrophic healthcare spending," Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare said at the inauguration of the '71st Session of the WHO Regional Committee for South East Asia Region (SEAR).'

He said that the country "believes in the objective of attainment of the highest possible level of health, where health is a state of complete physical, mental, spiritual and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity."

"Moving towards this objective, we have adopted the National Health Policy 2017 with the aim to provide affordable health care for all," he added.

The session, attended by ministers of health from the SEAR countries, also had a participation of Amitabh Kant, CEO of NITI Aayog, Preeti Sudan, Secretary (Health) among other dignitaries.

He described Ayushman Bharat as a programme that rests on "the twin pillars of health and wellness for the provision of comprehensive primary health care services."

"Under the first pillar of Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, we are reaching out to approximately 40 percent of country's population roughly covering 500 million individuals, who will be provided an insurance cover of 500 thousand Indian rupees to cover secondary and tertiary healthcare."

The Minister said that India has always supported regional and global public health issues.

"India supports the regional and global health agenda and stands ready to work with fellow member states and the international community to achieve our common goal of health for all," he said.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Recommended Reading

National Health Policy

National Health Policy

Health needs of people constantly change due to the increase in communicable and infectious diseases, that demands change in health policies to control diseases.

Accreditation, Hallmark of Health Care Quality in India: Dr. Narottam Puri

Accreditation, Hallmark of Health Care Quality in India: Dr. Narottam Puri

Dr. Narottam Puri's oration on 'Accreditation-Improving Healthcare Quality in India' accented the benefits of good quality health facility.

Odisha Government Launches Four Healthcare Services

Odisha Government Launches Four Healthcare Services

For the benefit of the general public, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday launched four healthcare services.

New Delhi Municipal Council To Share Information On Healthcare Services Online

New Delhi Municipal Council To Share Information On Healthcare Services Online

E-hospital shall enable NDMC to deliver services in more effective and efficient way. All information on hospitals and dispensaries will be on one site.

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Disorders Included in Newborn Screening

Disorders Included in Newborn Screening

Disorders included in newborn screening in US and India are discussed. Most disorders are either ...

 Top 14 Health Benefits of Scuba Diving - Slideshow

Top 14 Health Benefits of Scuba Diving - Slideshow

Scuba diving is an incredible underwater diving which offers smart health benefits to your mind ...

 Lanadelumab For Hereditary Angioedema (HAE)

Lanadelumab For Hereditary Angioedema (HAE)

Lanadelumab-flyo injection is used to prevent attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE) - a condition ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive