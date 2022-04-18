About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

India Stops WHO from Announcing Global Covid Deaths Public

by Hannah Joy on April 18, 2022 at 5:26 PM
Font : A-A+

India Stops WHO from Announcing Global Covid Deaths Public

Indian government questioned the World Health Organization's (WHO) methodology for estimating Covid-19 deaths and termed it "flawed."

According to the New York Times, the Indian government said that the WHO's methodology to estimate the deaths caused by Covid-19 in India is flawed.

Advertisement


"India feels that the process was neither collaborative nor adequately representative," the Indian government was quoted as saying in a statement to the United Nations Statistical Commission in February.

It also argued that the process did not "hold scientific rigor and rational scrutiny as expected from an organization of the stature of the WHO".
Advertisement

According to the report, the global death toll from the pandemic has found that vastly more people died than previously believed -- a total of about 15 million by the end of 2021, more than double the official total of six million reported by countries individually.

But the release of the staggering estimate has been delayed for months because of objections from India, which disputes the calculation of how many of its citizens died and has tried to keep it from becoming public, the report said.

More than a third of the additional nine million deaths are estimated to have occurred in India, where the government has stood by its own count of about 520,000, it added.

The WHO will show the country's toll is at least four million, according to people familiar with the numbers who were not authorized to disclose them, which would give India the highest tally in the world, they said.

The Times was unable to learn the estimates for other countries.

The WHO calculation combined national data on reported deaths with new information from localities and household surveys, and with statistical models that aim to account for deaths that were missed.

Most of the difference in the new global estimate represents previously uncounted deaths, the bulk of which were directly from Covid; the new number also includes indirect deaths, like those of people unable to access care for other ailments because of the pandemic.

The delay in releasing the figures is significant because the global data is essential for understanding how the pandemic has played out and what steps could mitigate a similar crisis in the future.

According to the report, India has not submitted its total mortality data to the WHO for the past two years, but the organization's researchers have used numbers gathered from at least 12 states.

Jon Wakefield, a professor of statistics and biostatistics at the University of Washington who played a key role in building the model used for the estimates, said an initial presentation of the WHO global data was ready in December.

"But then India was unhappy with the estimates. So then we've subsequently done all sorts of sensitivity analyses, the paper's actually a lot better because of this wait, because we've gone overboard in terms of model checks and doing as much as we possibly can given the data that's available," Wakefield said.



Source: IANS
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Oral Cancer Awareness Month 2022 — 'Early Screening Is Vital'
Oral Cancer Awareness Month 2022 — 'Early Screening Is Vital'
World Hemophilia Day 2022: Access For All: Partnership. Policy. Progress
World Hemophilia Day 2022: Access For All: Partnership. Policy. Progress
XE Variant of Omicron Strain May Lead to Fourth Wave of Pandemic 
XE Variant of Omicron Strain May Lead to Fourth Wave of Pandemic 
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Green Fungus Post-COVID Syndrome Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) Omicron Variant of COVID-19 

Recommended Reading
COVID-19: 16,000 Unreported Nursing Home Covid Deaths In US
COVID-19: 16,000 Unreported Nursing Home Covid Deaths In US
Nearly 16,000 Covid-19 nursing home deaths in the US were unreported during the early months of the ...
COVID Deaths in Africa Surge Amid New Variants
COVID Deaths in Africa Surge Amid New Variants
In Africa, the number of COVID-19 fatalities has spiked as the continent grapples with local ......
India Logs 893 COVID Deaths
India Logs 893 COVID Deaths
India in the last 24 hours had registered 2,34,281 COVID-19 deaths. With the addition of fresh ......
India Accounts for 22% of Global COVID Deaths
India Accounts for 22% of Global COVID Deaths
Globally, the COVID-19 death toll maybe three times more elevated than what the official pandemic .....
Green Fungus
Green Fungus
Green fungus or Aspergillosis is caused by a common mold, which exists both indoors and outdoors. Ev...
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)
Multisystem inflammatory syndromeis a life-threatening illness that causes complex reactions of immu...
Omicron Variant of COVID-19
Omicron Variant of COVID-19
Omicron variant is a mutated strain of coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) with faster transmissibility and enh...
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID complications are the conditions that develop weeks after recovering from COVID-19...

Most Popular on Medindia

Vent Forte (Theophylline) A-Z Drug Brands in India Indian Medical Journals Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Selfie Addiction Calculator Find a Hospital Find a Doctor Noscaphene (Noscapine) Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Hearing Loss Calculator

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR